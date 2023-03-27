Fire file art (copy) (copy)

A Kankakee Fire Department firefighter at the scene of a fire. Fire departments across the state have faced a shortage of new recruits and volunteer firefighters in recent years. Senate Bill 1611 would combat these shortages to give people the opportunity to undergo firefighter training courses.

 Daily Journal/File

To diminish the volunteer firefighter shortage Illinois is currently facing, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, advanced a plan out of the Senate Friday to allow for more people to complete firefighter training.

“The number of volunteer firefighters has been declining for almost a decade,” said Joyce in a news release. “This opportunity would give people the chance to get proper firefighter training to become an experienced volunteer in their communities.”

Fire departments across the state have faced a shortage of new recruits and volunteer firefighters in recent years. Senate Bill 1611 would combat these shortages to give people the opportunity to undergo firefighter training courses.

