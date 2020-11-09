KANKAKEE — Kankakee County will fall under increased COVID-19 mitigations starting Nov. 11, according to a press release from the state.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday the new restrictions for Region 5 (Southern Illinois), Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties), and Region 8 (Kane and DuPage counties).
The three regions join Region 1 (Northwestern Illinois) in Tier 2 of the state’s plan.
Region 7 first went into mitigations on Oct. 23, after seeing a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days.
“Mitigations are only effective if they are followed,” Pritzker said. “The end goal of mitigating the damage the virus is doing to people’s lives is this: keep as much of our economy and our schools as open as possible in a safe manner, and when risk rates in the community surge up, take meaningful action to bring things back down in order to protect ourselves and the people we love.”
The new restrictions include the following:
Bars and restaurants
• Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals
Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings
• Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals
• Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
• This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc.
• Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning
• Not applicable to sports
Organized Group Recreational Activities
• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors
• Groups limited to 10 individuals or fewer
• Does not apply to fitness centers
