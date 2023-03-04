Corn harvest (copy)

Illinois farmers were ranked as the best in the nation when it comes to corn and soybean production in 2022. A Kankakee County farmer works to complete the corn harvest this past autumn.

 Illinois Farm Bureau photo/Catrina Rawson

SPRINGFIELD — Several Illinois counties — including Iroquois and Livingston —dominated the national rankings in terms of corn and soybean production last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its county production totals for 2022. Crop statistician Mark Schleusener said in terms of corn production, one central Illinois county led the nation.

“McLean County ranked first across the entire U.S. with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced last year,” Schleusener said. “Additionally, Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.”

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you