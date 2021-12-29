Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services facilities will close from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Online services will remain open.
A news release from the Secretary of State's office stated, "All [Illinois] Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities – from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17. All departments and Driver Services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18."
Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:
• Renewing a license plate sticker.
• Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
• Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
• Obtaining a driver record abstract.
• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings should email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.
Earlier this month, White extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White in a news release.
“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
For more information, visit ilsos.gov.
