The year-old national 988 suicide prevention lifeline is taking the next step in Illinois with a task force to handle growing pains.

Andy Wade, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness of Illinois, talked with The Center Square about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Workgroup Act, which is now in effect after being signed by the governor in late June.

Though 988 is a national initiative connecting those in distress with assistance, each state is charged with finding its own path to implementation. The workgroup brings together various stakeholders to take the lifeline program to the next level, Wade said.

