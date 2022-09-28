Illinois AG Kwame Raoul (copy)

Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

 Capitol News Illinois, File/Capitol News Illinois/Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“I have a daughter who intends to practice law, and the Constitution she will pledge to protect should fully protect her as well,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement released after the oral arguments. “Until the United States Constitution reflects our society’s commitment to not go backward, none of us should stop fighting for equality.”

Illinois Solicitor General Jane Notz argued the state’s case before the appellate court.

