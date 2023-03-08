Illinois Supreme Court grants expedited appeal in assault weapons case

Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, center, joins other GOP lawmakers and officials from the Illinois State Rifle Association to discuss an upcoming Illinois Supreme Court review of a decision overturning parts of a recently passed assault weapons ban.

 Capitol News Illinois/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Supreme Court agreed this week to fast-track the state’s appeal of a Macon County judge’s ruling against parts of a recently passed state ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Lawmakers passed the ban during a lame duck session in January and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law almost immediately. The law came in response to numerous mass shootings in the United States, including at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last summer in which the shooter used an assault-style weapon, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others.

The new law bans the sale and manufacture of a long list of firearms defined as “assault weapons,” assault weapon attachments, .50-caliber rifles and .50-caliber cartridges, as well as large-capacity magazines.

