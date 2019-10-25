Illinois House GOP districts get more money
An analysis of the $23.5 billion of road and bridge spending announced this week, shows districts of Illinois House Republicans are getting the most despite being in the minority.
Republican House districts get $12.1 billion. Majority Democratic districts get $9.9 billion.
Republican state Rep. David Welter said to him it shows the plan is based on needs, not politics.Dire budget forecast used as warning
If something doesn’t change, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Office of Management and Budget says the state will have a $3.2 billion deficit with more than $19 billion in overdue bills by fiscal 2025.
While Pritzker says the state needs a progressive income tax, state Rep. David McSweeney said the state needs pension reform, Medicaid reform and budget cuts instead.
— By The Center Square
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!