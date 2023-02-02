Mark Klaisner (copy)
Mark Klaisner, president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, said school staffing levels have reached a level he described as a "crisis."
 Photo credit: West 40 Intermediate Service Center No. 2

SPRINGFIELD — The president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis.

The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.

“This is not something that started with COVID,” said IARSS President Mark Klaisner. “Certainly COVID exacerbated the situation, and we are freely using the word ‘crisis.’”

