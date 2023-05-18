Pritzker (copy)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

 Capitol News Illinois/File

Peotone airport bill advances

Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation that takes steps toward the development of a new airport.

If the governor signs the bill, it will direct the Illinois Department of Transportation to create a list of qualifications for proposals to build a cargo airport in Peotone. The project has been debated for about 40 years.

