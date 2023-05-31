...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Will, eastern
Kankakee and south central Cook Counties through 415 PM CDT...
At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Mokena to Hopkins Park. Movement was north at
10 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Kankakee, Lockport, New
Lenox, Homer Glen, Park Forest, Matteson, Mokena, Bourbonnais,
Frankfort, Bradley, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, Country Club Hills,
Richton Park and Frankfort Square.
Including the following interstates...
I-57 between mile markers 313 and 315, and between mile markers 318
and 345.
I-80 between mile markers 137 and 152.
I-355 between mile markers 1 and 4.
This includes... Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State
University, and Will County Fairgrounds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Illinois police agencies can use drones to monitor certain large events with approved legislation
SPRINGFIELD — In the near future while you are attending a festival in Illinois, you might notice an eye in the sky in the form of a drone.
The Drones as First Responders Act has passed the Illinois General Assembly to allow police agencies to use drones to monitor large special events, like parades and festivals.
State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, was a cosponsor of House Bill 3902. She was inspired after last year's Highland Park July 4 mass shooting. Morrison and her family were riding in the parade when shots rang out.
Ed Yohnka, communications director for the ACLU of Illinois, said they were initially opposed to the idea until restrictions on what events were included.
“This was a modest step, which gives us an opportunity to look at this data, to look at what gets reported, and to see where we are after it's been in effect for some period of time,” Yohnka told The Center Square.
Police are not allowed to use drones at political protests, demonstrations or other First Amendment-protected gatherings. Another stipulation of the legislation is that the footage must be erased within 24 hours unless a crime is captured.
Police agencies also must publicly post their drone program usage at least 24 hours in advance.
State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, said the drones could be handy with downstate police agencies.
“Possibly in a pursuit, on foot or in a car, something like that, especially for us in rural areas where we don’t always have police protection,” Swanson said.
The bill now heads to the governor for this signature.
