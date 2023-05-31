SPRINGFIELD — In the near future while you are attending a festival in Illinois, you might notice an eye in the sky in the form of a drone. 

The Drones as First Responders Act has passed the Illinois General Assembly to allow police agencies to use drones to monitor large special events, like parades and festivals.

State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, was a cosponsor of House Bill 3902. She was inspired after last year's Highland Park July 4 mass shooting. Morrison and her family were riding in the parade when shots rang out. 

