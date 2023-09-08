Senate passes bills creating affordable housing incentives, expanding telehealth services
The Illinois State Capitol building is pictured in Springfield.
 Capitol News Illinois, File

Illinois pension officials warn that their deficits may increase if the state does not work to address unfunded pension liabilities.

Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee members met for the fourth time with state pension officials this week to discuss Tier 2 pensions, including for those workers with 96 consecutive months of service out of the past 10 years.

In 2011, the state created a new tier of employees with fewer retirement benefits for new hires. The issue is those in Tier 2 will have to increasingly subsidize Tier 1 employees' pension benefits. That's despite Illinois taxpayers separately paying around $10 billion annually for public employee pensions.

