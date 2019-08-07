Emails shed light on Confederate Railroad flap
In the days after news the band Confederate Railroad was canceled from the DuQuoin State Fair, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office received more calls opposing that decision than any other issue.
Internal emails show in just two days, constituents called 84 times either opposing the cancellation or opposing Snoop Dogg’s performance in Springfield.
There were only 18 calls on other issues, including one thanking the governor and another opposing tax hikes in Illinois.Trump, Pritzker aim to aid apprenticeship programs
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Donald Trump are both working to improve the availability of apprenticeship programs.
The president proposed a rule change late last month to streamline and increase funding to coordinate the programs.
Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday that offers a tax credit to businesses that bring in qualified apprentices.IEMA urges action on suspicious activity
See something, say something.
That’s the message the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in the aftermath of mass shootings in parts of the country.
IEMA wants to raise awareness with public service announcements about the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement.
