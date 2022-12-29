Money (copy)

Minimum wage will be increasing to $13 in Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will affect how the state’s businesses manage employees.

In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.

Another measure provides 10 days of unpaid leave to employees absent because of a miscarriage, adoption issue or a stillbirth.

