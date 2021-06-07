Bill synopsis

HB1711 amends the Animal Welfare Act and provides for the following:

• A pet shop operator may offer for sale a dog or cat only if the dog or cat is obtained from an animal control facility or animal shelter.

• An animal control facility or animal shelter that supplies dogs or cats to pet shop operators to be offered for sale shall not be a dog breeder or a cat breeder or obtain dogs or cats from a dog breeder, a cat breeder, a person who resells dogs or cats from a breeder, or a person who sells dogs or cats at auction in exchange for payment or compensation.

• Defines the term "offer for sale" and modifies the definitions of "pet shop operator" and "animal shelter."

• Would be effective 180 days after becoming law.