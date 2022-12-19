Assault weapons hearing

A House criminal judiciary committee discusses a proposal that would define and ban “assault” weapons in Illinois on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A legislative committee on Thursday heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois.

During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois House committee, meeting in Chicago, heard from several officials who said public investment in marginalized communities and community-based programs that aim to stop cycles of violence also are needed.

“Unfortunately, community-based providers serving at-risk youth and emerging adults have lacked substantial investments for decades. Yet these programs have proven to be impactful and effective,” Delrice Adams, executive director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, told the panel. “Community investment, diversionary criminal justice programming and evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment can reduce crimes related to illegal gun carrying. A deliberate investment must continue to be part of the gun violence prevention conversation.”

