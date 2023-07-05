Larry Ivory

Larry Ivory, president and CEO of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce, is also chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce and a U.S. Chamber of Commerce member.

 National Black Chamber of Commerce

In a nationwide study of racial equality, Illinois recently came in 50th in terms of Black wealth and employment.

The WalletHub study revealed that Black Americans represent 14% of all U.S. workers yet hold just 7% of managerial jobs and 4-5% of senior managerial positions nationally.

Black unemployment is also higher than that experienced by whites. The study ranked each state by metrics that included annual income and homeownership rate, which resulted in the lowest ranking for Illinois.

