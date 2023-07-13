Northfield Square Mall and hotels (copy)

A vehicle travels along Ken Hayes Drive past the Magnuson Hotel in Bourbonnais. A report on Illinois hotels finds record revenues for fiscal year 2023.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

CHICAGO — For hoteliers, business is booming in Illinois.

On Monday Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the state’s legislative leadership and representatives of the hospitality industry announced that hotels in Illinois saw record revenues in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30.

Across the state, hotels brought in $307.8 million, according to figures from the state’s Department of Revenue. That beats fiscal year 2019, the previous record year for hotel income and the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the hospitality industry.

Recommended for you