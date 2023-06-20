SPRINGFIELD — Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins fumes that Illinois taxpayers are being forced to pay for the state’s more than 6,000 units of local government.

“It’s symbolic of one of the biggest problems we have here in Illinois and that’s too much government,” Caulkins told The Center Square of a new Illinois Policy Institute (IPI) study that concludes the state is home to more units of government than any other state in the country.

“There’ too much government, too much bureaucracy and too much red tape, which in turn makes for high taxes as a way to pay for all the overhead.”

