SAFE-T Act hearings (judge rules)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments on Dec. 20 in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions and ruled it unconstitutional on Dec. 28.

 Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has halted provisions of a new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants, issuing a stay hours before the new policies were set to take effect Sunday.

The high court said in Saturday's order that the stay was needed to "maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois" as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter.

The order said the court would coordinate an "expedited process" for an appeal the Illinois Attorney General's Office filed Friday with the court of a local judge's ruling, which found that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional.

