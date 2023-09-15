Vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The Illinois Department of Public Health has endorsed the recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 shots.

The federal agencies have given the green light for updated vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer that target the currently circulating strains of the virus. The federal guidance comes as data indicates an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois, with a 7% increase statewide in the week ending Sept. 2.

“Illinois now has a new tool to prepare our residents for the fall and winter respiratory season: an updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets current strains,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

