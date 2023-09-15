The Illinois Department of Public Health has endorsed the recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 shots.
The federal agencies have given the green light for updated vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer that target the currently circulating strains of the virus. The federal guidance comes as data indicates an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois, with a 7% increase statewide in the week ending Sept. 2.
“Illinois now has a new tool to prepare our residents for the fall and winter respiratory season: an updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets current strains,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.
Health officials recommend that anyone over the age of 6 months should get the shot, which is designed to offer additional protection against the current variants.
“I’m very optimistic that this will do the job in keeping people safe this season and keeping them out of the hospital,” said Dr. Arte Barnes, state chief medical officer.
The former versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are no longer authorized and may no longer be used for what was once considered the primary series, or as booster shots.
Not everyone is on board with the new vaccine. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is advising residents under age 65 not to get the new COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna.
"With virtually every walking human being having some degree of immunity and the questions we have about safety and about effectiveness, especially about safety, my judgment is that it’s not a good decision for young people and for people who are not at high risk at this point in the pandemic," said Florida's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was recently asked if he would mandate the new vaccine for some state employees.
“The Facebook fakery about some kind of mandate, nobody has even talked about that. That’s not a real thing,” said Pritzker.
Both CVS and Walgreens plan to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses at select store locations. The retailers plan to have vaccines available in more meaningful supply starting early next week.