SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will make more than $70.6 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (July to September 2022).

Areas in Iroquois and Kankakee counties are among the funding recipients. Those receiving funding locally are St. Anne, Donovan and Gilman. In total, the three communities will receive nearly $5 million.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

