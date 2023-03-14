Illinois Paid Leave

Illinois House Speaker pro-tem Jehan Gordon Booth, left, and Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford pose with the Paid Leave For All Workers Act after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law Monday in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CHICAGO — Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that will take effect next year.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards.

Just Maine and Nevada mandate earned paid time time off and allot employees the freedom to decide how to use it, but Illinois’ law is further reaching, unencumbered by limits based on business size. Similarly structured regulations that require employers to offer paid sick leave exist in 14 states and Washington, D.C., but workers can only use that for health-related reasons.

