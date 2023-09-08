Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Mandates

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Illinois health officials appear optimistic that COVID-19 outbreaks this winter won’t be severe.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 400 people in Illinois were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 last week.

During a meeting Thursday with health departments from around the state, Dr. Arti Barnes, chief medical officer with IDPH, said it appears hospital admissions in the state have peaked.

Recommended for you