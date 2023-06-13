Books (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
FabrikaCr/iStock

The subject of book bans has become a hot topic across the nation and Monday, the state of Illinois was the first in the nation to sign into law legislation that prevents the banning of books.

Initiated by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, House Bill 2789 exists “to protect the freedom of speech and support and unite libraries and librarians,” according to a news release from Giannoulias’ office.

This new law sets a nationwide precedent in the fight against book bans, as libraries and librarians face unprecedented censorship of books and resources, including in Illinois. The bill passed the Illinois House in March and the Senate in May.

