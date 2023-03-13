Benoit Greenhouses transforms to pumpkin patch (copy)

Liam Baumeister, of Manteno, selects a pumpkin in October 2020 at Benoit Greenhouses in rural Kankakee. Kankakee County is one of the top 10 pumpkin-producing counties in Illinois.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Illinois continues to be the top pumpkin-producing state.

It’s been many years since any other pumpkin growing state has beaten Illinois in pumpkin production. Raghela Scavuzzo, executive director of Illinois Specialty Growers, said Illinois produced 651.9 million pounds of pumpkins in 2021, 39% of all the pumpkins produced in the U.S.

“Illinois has been No. 1 in pumpkin production for many, many years, and we are very proud of that,” Scavuzzo told The Center Square.

Recommended for you