The current projections place Illinois plantings at 11.2 million acres of soybeans, up 600,000 from last year when it produced 672.6 million bushels – the most of any state in the nation.

 Illinois Farm Bureau/Catrina Rawson

Illinois appears well positioned to maintain its recent run as the top soybean producing state in the nation.

While soybean plantings fell more than 2 million acres short of expectations in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June 30 acreage report nationwide, the Ag Department raised soybean plantings by 200,000 acres in Illinois compared to the March estimate.

The current projections place Illinois plantings at 11.2 million acres of soybeans, up 600,000 from last year when it produced 672.6 million bushels – the most of any state in the nation. USDA estimates Illinois farmers planted 10.7 million acres of corn this season, down 300,000 from last year.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

