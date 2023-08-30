tesla (copy)

In addition to the rebates for the increasing amount of Teslas on the road, Illinois’ EV rebate program subsidized the purchase of luxury vehicles including 121 BMWs, 101 Audi E-trons, 25 Lucid Air Grand Touring, 25 Mercedes-Benzs and 25 Porsches Taycans.

SPRINGFIELD — The first round of Illinois’ rebate program for buyers of electric vehicles is over, and a new $12 million round is set to begin.

The next round opens up Nov. 1. The first round for fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30 cost taxpayers $19 million. That is nearly 4,900 purchasers of EVs getting $4,000 rebates for the previous fiscal year. Of those, only around 10% were low-income individuals, despite the program prioritizing such applicants. Among those granted rebates, nearly 300 were luxury models costing up to $125,000.

The Pritzker administration said the program is “competitive” and part of the “clean energy revolution.”

