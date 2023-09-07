Illinois Guns Consumer Lawsuits (copy)

Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Springfield’s Capitol City Arms Supply in this Jan. 16, 2013 file photo.

 Center Square/Seth Perlman

SPRINGFIELD — Gun owners are anxiously awaiting rules to be released by Illinois State Police for the registry that is required as part of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban set to open Oct. 1.

In less than a month, ISP is expected to open the portal for gun owners to register certain semi-automatic firearms the state has labeled “assault weapons.”

“There is no registration fee,” ISP said on the agency’s website.

