Election 2023 Chicago Mayor

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago. Garcia, who continues to seek the mayor's office, forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a runoff in 2015. 

 AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File

CHICAGO — Chicago is holding a mayoral election Tuesday, but it will likely take weeks — and a runoff election — before a winner is declared. A look at what's happening:

TUESDAY'S ELECTION

Nine candidates are competing Tuesday for a chance to be Chicago's next mayor. That includes Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019 and is seeking her second term.

Recommended for you