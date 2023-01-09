Welch and Pritzker

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, standing, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats, are pictured on the Illinois House floor during debate on a bill to ban several high-powered weapons.

SPRINGFIELD — A bill that would ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois advanced out of the state House on Thursday and awaited action from the Senate as its session resumed Sunday night.

At the time of publication, the Senate had not voted on the bill.

The bill was prompted in large part by the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park during an Independence Day parade which left seven people dead and dozens more injured or traumatized.

