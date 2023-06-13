SPRINGFIELD — As the hotel industry continues to rebound from the crippling COVID-19 pandemic, worker shortages remain a challenge.

The hotel industry is making a push to hire more workers in Illinois and nationwide. The Illinois General Assembly tried to address the issue by passing a hotel workforce development program in the state budget. Lawmakers also passed a bill that ties Illinois’ travel per diem for state employees to the federal rate in an effort to boost hotels.

American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers said hotel employment is down 250,000 jobs since February 2020.

