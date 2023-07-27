Corn (copy)

First it was lack of rain, now there is concerns regarding the heat and how it may impact corn production this year.

 Bloomberg News/File photo

As the drought continues in Illinois and the highest temperatures so far this year looming, there are concerns about crop conditions.

With temperatures hitting the 100 degree mark and no rain in the foreseeable future in parts of the state, crop conditions could deteriorate.

“It’s not really well timed with crop conditions. We definitely want to see more consistent rain in late July and early August for both corn and beans as well as a lot of our vegetable and fruit crops,” said Trent Ford, Illinois State Climatologist.

Recommended for you