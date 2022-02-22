Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... River rises are being affected by snow melt from a combination of precipitation and warm temperatures. Changes to the precipitation forecast or the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river forecast. These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by around 11 PM CST this evening. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice continues. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.4 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&