SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is accusing Democrats of stifling a package of anti-crime legislation prompted by the shooting death of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of Officer Tyler Bailey.
“In December, my district was struck by tragedy when Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was killed in the line of duty,” Haas said in a release. “Following this tragic event, I knew I needed to take action, so I worked with my local sheriff and state’s attorney to develop a legislative package that will support our police officers and hold criminals accountable for their actions.”
On Thursday, Haas, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey addressed the issue via virtual press conference.
House Bill 4808 would create the offense of a “habitual misdemeanant.” If a person has three or more pending charges for misdemeanor domestic battery, battery, violation of an order of protection, or criminal damage to property of a family or household member, then that defendant may be charged as a “habitual misdemeanant offender.”
House Bill 4684 would change a SAFE-T Act requirement that a detained person must be brought to trial within 90 days. Passed last year, the SAFE-T Act includes reforms aimed at improving police accountability while addressing calls for more equity in the justice system to address mass incarcerations. Rowe said 90 days is too soon and agrees with extending it to 120 days.
“[The SAFE-T Act] is setting up the perfect storm for defendants to be released back into the community, and is also setting up the perfect storm potentially for people to be wrongfully convicted,” Rowe said.
He added the State Police Crime Lab often takes longer than 90 days to process DNA evidence.
Haas said thus far, House Democrats are holding up the measures and she is dumbfounded as to why.
“No, I have not been given any explanation as to why these bills have not been called,” Haas said. “It’s extremely frustrating.”
Two other measures involve increased penalties for domestic violence strangulation (HB 4683) and the theft of a police officer’s body camera to avoid arrest (HB 4809).
HB 4683 provides for a Class X felony carrying a sentence of no less than six years and no more than 30 years.
“We need all the support we can get,” Downey said. “Each of these bills have my full support because not only will they help us do our jobs, but they will keep our communities safe and our officers safe while they work to protect those communities.”
Rowe added, “This legislative package gives state’s attorneys a whole new set of tools to keep violent offenders off our streets. I hope the General Assembly will work together, in a bipartisan way, to get these bills passed. I believe they will make a big difference.”
The Center Square contributed to this report.
