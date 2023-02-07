...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and
Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest gales 45 kt significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
SPRINGFIELD — Recent court cases across the country challenging gun regulations could be an issue for conversation at the Illinois statehouse as the state faces a bevy of lawsuits over its gun and magazine ban.
After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a New York case challenging that state’s gun laws, a new precedent was set. Gun rights advocate Todd Vandermyde said no longer are courts to balance public safety with fundamental rights. Instead, he said, courts are to rule on the text and tradition of the Second Amendment as a “supercharged right.”
“Courts around the country are taking the New York decision, which some call Bruen, to heart,” Vandermyde told The Center Square.
One recent federal case decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit had a panel find the prohibition of someone possessing a firearm because they’re the subject of a civil domestic violence order, not a criminal conviction, is unconstitutional. The decision could have impacts on states with so-called “red flag laws” like Illinois.
Another case out of Oklahoma had a U.S. District Court judge rule a federal law prohibiting marijuana users from owning firearms is unconstitutional.
Illinois state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee that held hearings on Illinois’ gun and magazine ban before it was approved and enacted, sees the way courts across the country are handling different cases and is open to further discussions.
“We’ll be sure not to kind of step on the toes of what the judiciary and our courts will be embarking upon, but we certainly want to have the conversation,” Slaughter told The Center Square. “More so from the perspective of doing a subject matter hearing. Hearing the concerns, hearing the questions, getting clarity on certain perspectives.”
In Illinois, several state-level courts have issued limited temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun ban with more expected in the days ahead. Several federal-level court challenges also are pending against Illinois’ new gun ban.
Vandermyde said he’d revisit the issues with state lawmakers.
“I have some mixed feelings about it but if they want to sit down and have an honest conversation, we can have that, I just don’t think they are going to like what they hear,” Vandermyde said. “You have the court of appeals following New York down to the letter and saying you can’t do this.”
On Jan. 10, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and certain magazine capacities, despite some warning the measure was unconstitutional with gun rights groups making good on their promise to file lawsuits.
