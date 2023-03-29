SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of gun owners lobbied their lawmakers Wednesday in Springfield, more than two months and a slew of lawsuits since Illinois enacted a ban on certain guns and magazines.

During a rally at a convention center in Springfield, Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said the four plaintiffs groups with a consolidated case against the state’s gun ban will make a difference.

“This case that we are looking at will change not only Illinois, but every state in the union,” Pearson said.

