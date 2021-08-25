Pritzker signs law
Editor's note: This is part of the Daily Journal's ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year's session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.

Gov. JB Pritzker recent signed the following bills from the 102nd General Assembly into law:

HB 738

Expands the maximum number of birth center alternative health care models in Illinois.

Effective: Immediately

HB 1815

Makes technical changes to the Veterans’ Service-Related Ailments Taskforce.

Effective: Immediately

HB 1831

Allows attorney’s fees and costs to be awarded to a private detective, private security, fingerprint vendor, locksmith licensee, interested party, or person injured if they successfully obtain injunctive relief, whether by consent or otherwise.

Effective: Immediately

HB 1838

Expands unlawful discrimination in the IL Human Rights Act to include discrimination against an individual because of their association with a person with a disability.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1854

Requires a written aftercare plan to be provided to patients upon discharge from a DHS facility.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1855

Creates the Illinois Innovation Voucher Program to foster research and development in key industry clusters, leading to developing new products and services that Illinois businesses can market.

Effective: Immediately

HB 1927

Allows the issuance of aviation enthusiast decals for special license plates for members of the Illinois chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Effective: Immediately

HB 1928

Allows the issuance of special license plate decals for Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2061

Extends TIF districts in the City of Mount Carroll and in the Village of Elizabeth to 35 years.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2365

Extends the estimated date of completion of redevelopment projects in the City of Mount Pulaski and the City of Polo.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2408

Requires HVAC fire and smoke dampers inspections to be conducted by certified International Certification Board inspectors.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2411

Extends the South Suburban redevelopment program to 2026, and grants Data Centers 2 years, instead of 90 days, to acquire a green building certification.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2413

Discontinues the Chicago South Suburban Mass Transit District on

Jan. 1, 2022, and transfers ownership of its only remaining assets — parking lots in Homewood, Olympia Fields and University Park — to the respective municipalities.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2425

Extends the deadline for the parents or guardians of students at Chicago Public Schools to file a complaint alleging the delay or denial of special education services during a two-year period in which the district was found to have exercised policies and procedures that were unlawful.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2427

Creates a task force to investigate ways to better assist public defenders in managing their caseload.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2432

Extends the implementation date of electronic records for the Secretary of State to July 1, 2022.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2433

Allows a local health department to inspect a complaint regarding a facility within its jurisdiction.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2435

Ensures a manufacturer cannot require a vehicle dealer to offer a secondary product or prohibit a vehicle dealer from offering a secondary product.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2449

Allows any chairman of a county board to request a special meeting of the board, rather than just chairmen in counties where chairmen are elected.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2454

Allows county boards to waive permit costs, fees or registration costs to businesses who demonstrate via application a need based on financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2529

Requires automotive parts recyclers and scrap processors to submit a Junk Vehicle Notification to the Secretary of State.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2543

Extends the repeal of the Water Well and Pump Installation Contractor’s License Act to Jan. 1, 2027.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2548

Expands the time during which antique motor vehicle owners may drive those vehicles on highways.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2568

Makes changes regarding health insurance plans for an injured employee.

Effective: July 1, 2022

HB 2569

Amends the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code to allow for teachers to return to work in a school without impacting their retirement.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2584

Adds that a school bus may be equipped with a special arm extension and allows IDOT to create a pilot program to test the safety equipment.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2620

Expands privileges to Craft Brewers, Winery and Spirits, including the creation of new licenses, the establishment of annual gallonage, the legalization of mead and the creation of a new delinquency list.

Effective: Immediately, except for provisions concerning a written list of delinquent retail licensees that shall be developed, administered and maintained by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

HB 2653

Requires group health plans to cover colonoscopies that are determined to be medically necessary based on an initial screening.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2785

Codifies the transfer of the Office of Energy from DCEO to IEPA.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2795

Requires that annual auditors hired by charter schools not be affiliated with the school in any way.

Effective: July 1, 2022

HB 2826

Extends the TIF in the City of Washington.

Effective: Immediately

HB 2834

Commemorates August 26th as Illinois Constitution Day.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2860

Allows for fire chief license plates and response tools to be equipped on the Deputy Chief and Assistant Chief vehicles in order to respond to emergencies.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2863

Provides that a county superintendent of highways may consent to or deny an application for construction on township roads.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2864

Allows nurses, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses with active licenses to apply to serve as volunteer EMTs in rural areas.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2914

Requires DCFS to submit a report on outcomes for children with DCFS involvement.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2950

Expands how DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and McHenry counties may use their Motor Fuel Tax proceeds.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3027

Allows temporary disability parking decals for expecting mothers in their third trimester.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3069

Aligns statutory posting requirements for managed care contracted claims reports on HFS’ HealthChoice Illinois website.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3097

Expands the definition of driver education course to include instruction on law enforcement procedures during traffic stops, including appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3099

Eliminates the CPS Office of Chronic Truant Adjudication and requires CPS to implement a socio-emotional focused attendance policy and to offer truancy intervention services rather than imposing penalties for truancy.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

 