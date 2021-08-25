Editor's note: This is part of the Daily Journal's ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year's session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.
Gov. JB Pritzker recent signed the following bills from the 102nd General Assembly into law:
HB 738
Expands the maximum number of birth center alternative health care models in Illinois.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1815
Makes technical changes to the Veterans’ Service-Related Ailments Taskforce.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1831
Allows attorney’s fees and costs to be awarded to a private detective, private security, fingerprint vendor, locksmith licensee, interested party, or person injured if they successfully obtain injunctive relief, whether by consent or otherwise.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1838
Expands unlawful discrimination in the IL Human Rights Act to include discrimination against an individual because of their association with a person with a disability.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1854
Requires a written aftercare plan to be provided to patients upon discharge from a DHS facility.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1855
Creates the Illinois Innovation Voucher Program to foster research and development in key industry clusters, leading to developing new products and services that Illinois businesses can market.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1927
Allows the issuance of aviation enthusiast decals for special license plates for members of the Illinois chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1928
Allows the issuance of special license plate decals for Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities of the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2061
Extends TIF districts in the City of Mount Carroll and in the Village of Elizabeth to 35 years.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2365
Extends the estimated date of completion of redevelopment projects in the City of Mount Pulaski and the City of Polo.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2408
Requires HVAC fire and smoke dampers inspections to be conducted by certified International Certification Board inspectors.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2411
Extends the South Suburban redevelopment program to 2026, and grants Data Centers 2 years, instead of 90 days, to acquire a green building certification.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2413
Discontinues the Chicago South Suburban Mass Transit District on
Jan. 1, 2022, and transfers ownership of its only remaining assets — parking lots in Homewood, Olympia Fields and University Park — to the respective municipalities.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2425
Extends the deadline for the parents or guardians of students at Chicago Public Schools to file a complaint alleging the delay or denial of special education services during a two-year period in which the district was found to have exercised policies and procedures that were unlawful.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2427
Creates a task force to investigate ways to better assist public defenders in managing their caseload.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2432
Extends the implementation date of electronic records for the Secretary of State to July 1, 2022.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2433
Allows a local health department to inspect a complaint regarding a facility within its jurisdiction.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2435
Ensures a manufacturer cannot require a vehicle dealer to offer a secondary product or prohibit a vehicle dealer from offering a secondary product.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2449
Allows any chairman of a county board to request a special meeting of the board, rather than just chairmen in counties where chairmen are elected.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2454
Allows county boards to waive permit costs, fees or registration costs to businesses who demonstrate via application a need based on financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2529
Requires automotive parts recyclers and scrap processors to submit a Junk Vehicle Notification to the Secretary of State.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2543
Extends the repeal of the Water Well and Pump Installation Contractor’s License Act to Jan. 1, 2027.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2548
Expands the time during which antique motor vehicle owners may drive those vehicles on highways.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2568
Makes changes regarding health insurance plans for an injured employee.
Effective: July 1, 2022
HB 2569
Amends the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code to allow for teachers to return to work in a school without impacting their retirement.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2584
Adds that a school bus may be equipped with a special arm extension and allows IDOT to create a pilot program to test the safety equipment.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2620
Expands privileges to Craft Brewers, Winery and Spirits, including the creation of new licenses, the establishment of annual gallonage, the legalization of mead and the creation of a new delinquency list.
Effective: Immediately, except for provisions concerning a written list of delinquent retail licensees that shall be developed, administered and maintained by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
HB 2653
Requires group health plans to cover colonoscopies that are determined to be medically necessary based on an initial screening.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2785
Codifies the transfer of the Office of Energy from DCEO to IEPA.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2795
Requires that annual auditors hired by charter schools not be affiliated with the school in any way.
Effective: July 1, 2022
HB 2826
Extends the TIF in the City of Washington.
Effective: Immediately
HB 2834
Commemorates August 26th as Illinois Constitution Day.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2860
Allows for fire chief license plates and response tools to be equipped on the Deputy Chief and Assistant Chief vehicles in order to respond to emergencies.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2863
Provides that a county superintendent of highways may consent to or deny an application for construction on township roads.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2864
Allows nurses, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses with active licenses to apply to serve as volunteer EMTs in rural areas.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2914
Requires DCFS to submit a report on outcomes for children with DCFS involvement.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2950
Expands how DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and McHenry counties may use their Motor Fuel Tax proceeds.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3027
Allows temporary disability parking decals for expecting mothers in their third trimester.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3069
Aligns statutory posting requirements for managed care contracted claims reports on HFS’ HealthChoice Illinois website.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3097
Expands the definition of driver education course to include instruction on law enforcement procedures during traffic stops, including appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3099
Eliminates the CPS Office of Chronic Truant Adjudication and requires CPS to implement a socio-emotional focused attendance policy and to offer truancy intervention services rather than imposing penalties for truancy.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
