Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed several pieces of legislation that were passed this session by the Illinois General Assembly, including:
HB 15
Requires school districts to provide written notification to a student’s parent or guardian when a student commits an act of misconduct.
Effective: Immediately
HB 18
Allows school districts to perform teacher evaluations every two or three years, rather than every two years, if the teacher previously received a rating of “excellent” or “proficient.”
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 32
Requires the Department on Aging to create and distribute a factsheet with resources to all home-delivered meals recipients.
Effective: Immediately
HB 41
Requires school districts to provide students and their families the option to send the student to an in-state special education residential facility prior to placing the student in an out-of-state special education residential facility.
Effective: Immediately
HB 60
Adds trampoline courts, dry slides, alpine slides and toboggan slides to the list of “amusement rides” under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 68
Requires hospitals to include within their quarterly report the number of female patients who have died and the number of female patients admitted to the hospital who died with a COVID-19 diagnosis and at least one underlying condition.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 214
Adds “advanced practice nurses” and “associate physician” to the medical professionals certified to complete death certificates.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 266
Amends the Guardians for Adults with Disabilities Article of the Probate Act of 1975 and expands substituted judgment by considering the current preferences and wishes of the individual with a disability to the level of their ability to participate in decision-making.
Effective: Immediately
HB 369
Grants a court hearing a case jurisdiction to make the findings necessary to enable a minor who has been adjudicated a ward of the court to petition the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services for classification as a special immigrant juvenile under federal law.
Effective: Immediately
HB 375
Requires the board of public universities and community colleges to notify adjunct professors about the enrollment status of their courses both 30 days and 14 prior to the start of a semester or term.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 399
Creates the High-Speed Rail Commission, which is charged with creating a statewide plan for a high-speed rail.
Effective: Immediately
HB 414
Authorizes the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to institute the water and sewer assistance program.
Effective: Immediately
HB 417
Makes several changes regarding the City of Chicago Park District pension code.
Effective: Immediately
HB 452
Makes technical changes in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities Act to better align with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Effective: Immediately, except Commission on Volunteerism provision is effective Jan. 1, 2022
HB 453
Requires taxing districts with a levy more than $5 million to collect and publish ethnic and race data on vendors and contractors which do business with the taxing district.
Effective: Immediately
HB 576
Expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 577
Adds specificity to the model policies developed by the Illinois State Board of Education and school boards pertaining to suicide awareness and prevention.
Effective: Immediately
HB 605
Requires Illinois State flags purchased by state institutions to be manufactured in the United States.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 640
Adds the Illinois Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Illinois as ex officio members of the Illinois Fire Advisory Commission.
Effective: Immediately
HB 648
Expands the percentages of eligibility for tenants receiving assistance under the Rental Housing Support Program to remain eligible for assistance.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 653
Increases fees assessed on Clean Construction or Demolition Debris (CCDD) fill operations from 20 cents to 28 cents per cubic yard, and from 14 cents to 20 cents per ton, of material accepted.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 665
Creates Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers, subject to appropriation to issue grants for nonprofits and community organizations, and provide career training to dislocated workers.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 694
Allows a veteran to redact personal information and health issues from their disabled veteran license plate application.
Effective: Immediately
HB 713
Prohibits the sale of a device to a radon contractor for use in licensed activities without prior approval of the device from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Effective: Immediately
HB 816
Modernizes the use of paid sick leave for teaches and other employees of a school district with respect to the birth, adoption or placement for adoption of a child.
Effective: Immediately
HB 832
Repeals budgetary mandates based off the recommendations of the Budgeting for Results (BFR) Commission.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1207
Provides protection for employers who learn information about applicant’s compensation history when discussing loss of unvested equity or deferred compensation during salary negotiations.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1726
Makes technical changes to several funds.
Effective: Immediately
HB 1795
Makes clean-up changes the Illinois Trust Code.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 60
Streamlines the process for disposing of surplus real property owned by the state.
Effective: Immediately
SB 84
Permits the Department of Natural Resources to sell a park space to the Village of Dunlap.
Effective: Immediately
SB 116
Allows boards of directors to have shareholder meetings remotely.
Effective: Immediately
SB 154
Requires multifamily rental units funded by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to allow one to two pets per household.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 214
Creates the Landscape Architecture Registration Act which will provide a standard definition and licensing process for landscape architects.
Effective: Immediately
SB 273
Increases investments made by local municipalities.
Effective: Immediately
SB 294
Requires clear and conspicuous labeling “Do Not Flush” on nonwoven disposable wipes.
Effective: July 1, 2022
SB 317
Allows other units of local government to be eligible to receive certain tourism grants from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Effective: Immediately
SB 338
Makes changes to how the State Treasurer’s Office manages abandoned or unclaimed property.
Effective: Immediately
SB 340
Extends the tax credit for employer matching contributions.
Effective: Immediately
SB 561
Creates the Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Reduction Act. Prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing intentionally added PFAS unless certain conditions are met. Adds other restrictions.
Effective: Immediately
SB 581
Makes the Illinois Office of the Comptroller the administering agency of State and University Employees Combined Appeal and makes other technical changes.
Effective: Immediately
SB 593
Strengthens the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Program.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 603
Makes provisions for paramedics who are not subject to the compulsory retirement age applicable to firefighters.
Effective: Immediately
SB 633
Requires the Illinois Stated Board of Education’s school report cards to include data on the number of incidents of violence that occurred during school-related activities and resulted in student disciplinary measures.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 641
Requires colleges and universities to advertise contact information for their Coordinator of Veterans and Military Personnel and Student on their website and social media accounts.
Effective: Immediately
SB 652
Requires that if Local School Council membership falls below seven members, then four members (at least two who are elected) shall constitute a quorum to meet for the sole purpose of filling vacancies.
Effective: Immediately
SB 653
Updates and clarifies how financial institutions may become approved state depositories and enter into agreements with the Treasurer’s Office
Effective: Immediately
SB 669
Expands the Attorney General’s authority to provide for additional oversight of the student loan servicer industry in Illinois.
Effective: Immediately
SB 698
Requires that state IDs be issued to persons upon release or discharge from the Department of Human Services and prohibits a person convicted of aggravated domestic battery from receiving a school bus driver permit
Effective: Immediately
SB 740
Allows Bensenville to sell the White Pines Golf Course.
Effective: Immediately
SB 808
Clarifies that a student-teacher candidate may not be required to submit test materials by video submission to obtain licensure.
Effective: Immediately
SB 812
Requires the State Board of Education to make available on its website the total number of personnel with a school support personnel endorsement , along with other information.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 922
Clarifies the role of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 930
Changes the deadline for the Task Force on Disability Income Insurance and Parity for Behavioral Health Conditions to submit findings and recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly to December 31, 2022 (rather than December 31, 2020).
Effective: Immediately
SB 965
Extends the repeal date of the Autism and Co-Occurring Medical Conditions Awareness Act to Jan. 1st, 2027.
Effective: Immediately
SB 968
Requires private insurance plans to provide coverage for pancreatic cancer screenings.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1078
Expands the definition of “physical therapy” to include the treatment of a person through dry needling and intramuscular manual therapy.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1079
Requires licensees of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to complete a sexual harassment awareness continued education training course required for license renewals.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1086
Deletes a provision in the Environmental Protection Act (EPAct) that allows persons to construct, install, modify, or close coal combustion residual surface impoundment facilities.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1089
Improves the regulatory structure for Construction and Demolition recovery facilities under the EPAct.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1138
Provides that the governing commission of a home equity assurance program that levied at least $1,000,000 in property taxes in 2019 or 2020 may not levy any property tax in levy year 2021.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1231
Changes the definition of off-highway vehicle to exclude large non-highway vehicle.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1232
Enables the state to provide financial assistance toward hangars or other airport buildings if they are of public-use, public-owned, and of public-benefit.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1245
Requires the Department of Natural Resources to publicly announce which counties will have hunting season.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1247
Cleans up language of the herptile act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1305
Clarifies that the Bluford School District does not have to repay a grant for not being able to obtain LEED Silver certification from building construction.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1536
Allows a rental vehicle company to avoid liability if the rental car is stolen and the renter fails to file a police report within 24-hours, cooperate with the rental car company and return the rental vehicle’s key.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1542
Deletes language requiring that a Uniform Invoice be made out in triplicate.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1545
Increases the damage requirement for vehicles to be considered salvaged or flooded.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1552
Allows Juvenile Detention Centers to submit written requests to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s Chief of Records for records they have a specific need for.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1577
expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1592
Prohibits insurers from denying or refusing to provide autism diagnosis and treatment services for those under 21 that are otherwise covered solely based on the location where the service is provided.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1599
Creates the Human Trafficking Task Force Act. Sets guidelines on memberships and duties of the Task Force.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1600
Includes restaurants and truck stops as establishments that must provide its employees with training to recognize human trafficking and appropriate protocols to report it.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1610
Requires all higher education institutions to issue a Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey to students on an annual basis.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1632
Makes technical changes to the Clinical Social Work and Social Work Practice Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1640
Prohibits a school guidance counselor from intentionally soliciting or receiving gifts from prohibitive sources.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1672
Requires the Department of Insurance to collect information on dog-related incidents and requires the information to be available online.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1673
Makes technical changes to the Animal Control Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1690
Creates the Illinois Small Business Fund and requires that DCEO use the fund to manage proceeds that came from investments that DCEO has taken from its Venture Capital Investment Program.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1714
Amends a requirement that fire fighter training schools provide training on the history of the fire service labor movement to no longer apply to volunteers being trained.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1767
Amends the Prevailing Wage Act and allows that certain contractor and project payroll information to be searchable to the public.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1791
Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study following the occurrence of any accident involving a pedestrian fatality that occurs at an intersection of a State highway.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
