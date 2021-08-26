Pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker

Daily Journal staff report

Editor’s note: This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.

HB 3113

Extends the Illinois Commerce Commission’s emergency authority to 45 days from 15 days.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3114

Creates the State Education Equity Committee to ensure equity in education for all children from birth through grade 12.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3116

Changes when the alternative retail electric supplier (ARES) report is due to May 31, 2020, alternative gas suppliers report to Sept. 30, and the Director of Commission’s Office of Retail Market Development’s report to Oct. 31.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3160

Creates the Forest Preserve District and Conservation District Design-Build Authorization Act.

Effective: June 1, 2022

HB 3165

Removes restrictions imposed by a deed conveying canal lands from the state to Ottawa.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3175

Provides new caps on the total incentive for wellness coverage and new mandates for certified application counselors.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3178

Clarifies the role of the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education (ICAE) is to advise the state board on the administration of the Agricultural Education line item and agency rulemaking that affects agricultural education educators.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3202

Includes e-cigarettes and other vapor devices as one of the educational areas in the Comprehensive Health Education Program.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3217

Makes culturally appropriate modifications to how Black and African-American people are defined in state statute.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3255

Requires all DVA service officers and supervisors within the field division be honorably discharged and modifies statutory language to be gender-neutral.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3262

Allows individuals to bring civil actions against those who make false 911 calls.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3265

Expands the definition of a “rape crisis organization.”

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3267

Creates the Advisory Commission on Reducing the Disproportionate Representation of African-American Children in Foster Care Act.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3272

Requires local school districts to adopt written policies related to absences and missed homework or classwork assignments as a result of or related to a student’s pregnancy.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3281

Allows high schools to include in its curriculum a unit of instruction about the process of naturalization by which a foreign citizen or foreign national becomes a U.S. citizen.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3313

Extends the Morris TIF District 1 of the City of Morris.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3438

Requires the governing board of each public university and community college district to designate an employee as an Undocumented Student Resource Liaison.

Effective: July 1, 2021

HB 3462

Allows children in DCFS care who are victims of sexual assault to obtain a forensic interview from a children’s advocacy center.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3463

Codifies Illinois Department of Corrections policy to refer a parolee or releasee for services from other state or local agency prior to their release from a correctional facility.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3474

Modifies the membership criteria for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) board.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3497

Increases the membership of the State Board of Pharmacy and modifies membership requirements.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3504

Requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to collect health and social determinants of health data at more granular levels than county level on more varied topics than current surveys (e.g., Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System).

Effective: Immediately

HB 3515

Allows veterans service organizations to elect members to the Veteran Assistance Commissions from serviced counties in which at least 25% of its membership resides.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3523

Expands the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to include cyber incidents under disasters.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3575

Creates a tele-hearing pilot program under DHS for individuals in state-operated psychiatric hospitals.

Effective: July 1, 2021

HB 3592

Requires the Department of Public Health to ensure that medical examiner offices are included as part of medical facilities for the purposes of complying with and implementing associated sections of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3595

Creates guidelines regarding minors who are returning to their parent’s or guardian’s custody who live out of state.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3596

Requires any opioid prescription for a substance classified in Schedule II, III, IV or V of the Illinois Controlled Substance Act be sent electronically, in accordance with requirements of the Prescription Monitoring Program.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2023

HB 3620

Codifies income eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program.

Effective: July 1, 2022

HB 3650

Provides that licenses are not required for those trying to provide an agricultural experience.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3662

Increases worker protections for firefighters and EMTs.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3678

Amends and modernizes the oath taken by the foreman of a Grand Jury.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3698

Amends the Illinois Credit Union Act.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3712

Creates the Car-Sharing Program Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3716

Requires veterans to be given preference for certain IDOT positions.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3762

Eliminates requirement to notify the Secretary of State when seizing a vehicle under the Drug Asset Forfeiture Procedure Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3764

Amends the Uniform Recognition of Acknowledgment Act to change the definition of “acknowledged before me.”

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3786

Protects victims of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation during OIG investigations of DHS employees.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3793

Requires DCFS to meet a higher stander to limit or terminate contact between a DCFS-youth and their family member.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3798

Expands health care worker background checks to include DOC employees or third-party vendors.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3803

Requires hospitals to offer information on charity care options to uninsured patients, regardless of their immigration status or residency.

Effective: 90 days after becoming law

HB 3811

Consolidates multiple Illinois State Police funds.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3821

Creates the Racial Disproportionality Child Welfare Task Force Act.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3853

Extends the date for a University of Illinois water report to the end of 2022 rather than the end of 2020.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3854

Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code and further details the use of turn signals.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3855

Allows out-of-state vehicles to be issued no insurance citations.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3864

Repeals the Blighted Areas Redevelopment Act, which codified discriminatory housing practices by declaring large swaths of Black neighborhoods as blighted areas.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3870

Makes changes to the Illinois Amateur Sports Commission.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3879

Requires the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to designate one or more entities to be certified for tele-mentoring services.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3881

Redefines “local roads” in the Illinois Hazardous Materials Transportation Act.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3906

Establishes a procedure by which the State Superintendent would be authorized to determine that a student’s parent or guardian is officially unknown.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3929

Allows the issuance of health care worker decals by the Department of Public Health with a portion of the revenue deposited into an Illinois Health Care Workers Benefit Fund.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3950

Requires high school and community college partnership agreements related to dual credit courses to ensure that individual students with disabilities have access to dual credit courses.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3955

Adds consumer protections to the Automatic Contract Renewal Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3995

Creates the Birth Licensing Act, which provides that no person shall open, manage, conduct, offer, maintain or advertise as a birth center without a valid license issued by the Department of Public Health.

Effective: Immediately

SB 508

Makes changes to the property tax code regarding scavenger sales in Cook County and allows taxing districts to receive refunds when the previous tax year amount was an error.

Effective: Immediately

SB 814

Directs ISBE to create a competitive grant program to support new principal mentoring programs and new teacher induction and mentoring programs, and adjusts program requirements.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1533

Allows a veteran who is certified by DVA to be at least 10% disabled or who is in receipt of total disability pension to trap, as permitted by the Code, without procuring a trapping license.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1646

Allows a downstate TRS member to purchase up to 2 years of service credit for time served as a teacher or administrator at a private school recognized by ISBE.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1839

Provides that codes of structure for modular dwellings cannot be more stringent than the International Residential Code for single- and two-family dwellings or the International Building Code.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1842

Alters the Prescription Monitoring Program’s alert system to be consistent with CDC guidelines.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1845

Requires the owner of a certificate of purchase to file with the county clerk for the names and addresses of the property owners.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1846

Designates which beverages restaurants may serve on the children’s menu.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1892

Prohibits the periodic imprisonment or conditional discharge for those convicted of child pornography if the victim was a family member.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1904

Expands the authority for State’s Attorneys to receive unfounded reports under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act & the Juvenile Court Act of 1987.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1908

Directs the University of Illinois Hospital to adopt policies to protect health care workers and patients from hazardous surgical smoke plume and to ensure the elimination of surgical smoke plumes.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1962

Repeals the Commission on the Elimination of Poverty Act, which has been largely replaced by Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security passed in the 2020 Black Caucus pillar.

Effective: July 1, 2021

SB 1976

Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to place a sign at every visiting waiting area containing information regarding a point of contact person for all suggestions, complaints or other requests.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1977

Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to apply for all available federal funding to promote inclusion and integration for persons with disabilities.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1989

Allows a retired teacher that is drawing a pension to accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status if that employment is not within the school year during which service was terminated and does not exceed 120 paid days or 600 paid hours in each school year.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2037

Amends various Acts to revise statutory law to conform the statutes to the reorganization of the executive branch taking effect under Executive Order 2019-12.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2043

Makes several technical updates to the school code.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2103

Makes numerous changes to the optional defined contribution plan under the State universities article of the Pension Code.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2110

Makes technical changes to the Illinois Public Aid Code, Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, and Illinois Parentage Act of 2015.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2112

Requires a life insurance provider to notify an applicant of their right to designate a secondary addressee to receive notice of cancellation of the policy based on nonpayment of premium.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2133

Requires reporting of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity data as well as primary or preferred language for major programs administered by some state agencies.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2164

Allows students participating in agrarian-related activities to be transported in a second division pick-up truck.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2193

Adds “freight containers” to the list of locations it is considered a burglary offense to knowingly enter without authority.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2204

Amends the definition of “stalking” to include knowingly making threats on two or more occasions, when the individual is aware of the threatening nature of the speech.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2245

Restricts the use of pesticides on or within 500 feet of a school property during normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2250

Amends the Department of Veterans Affairs Act to require more frequent reporting to local Veterans’ Homes.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2312

Makes a violation of the federal Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act of 2018 a violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2354

Allows a forensic speech course to be used to satisfy the one-year elective course requirement needed to receive a high school diploma.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2357

Requires school superintendents to provide additional information when notifying the State Board of Education of the dismissal or resignation of a Professional Educator License holder that has committed an act of abuse or neglect of a child.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2360

Makes changes to the Banking Emergencies Act regarding the closing and reopening power of various entities.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2390

Amends the Township Code to allow the township board to postpone the township meetings when the meetings conflict with the celebration of Ramadan.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2395

Repeals the Aquaculture Development Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2424

Adds the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (doing business as Amtrak) to the list of entities that may report to the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Railroad Supplier Diversity Act.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2434

Allows elementary and high school districts that have overlapping boundaries to enter into an IGA under which they can share student records for some students to the same extent as schools within a unit district.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2435

Creates the First 2021 General Revisory Act.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2454

Clarifies that the Illinois Department of Transportation is the state agency responsible for rail fixed guideway public transportation systems.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2455

Eliminates the Illinois Motorist Report so motorists involved in a motor vehicle crash do not have to fill out a motorist report and send it to IDOT within 10 days of the crash occurring.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2460

Allows a municipal identification card to be an acceptable secondary form of identification with the Illinois Secretary of State.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2486

Amends the Personnel Record Review Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2494

Extends a provision of the Mechanics Lien Act, which states that it is not necessary to include a contract time or project completion or a time of payment in order to obtain a lien.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2522

Amends the Eminent Domain Act for Moultrie County.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2530

Requires wireless service providers to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user to a law enforcement agency when it involves an emergency.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2563

Allows for the creation of portable vehicle emission testing companies.

Effective: Immediately

SB 2567

Increases the offense class for aggravated criminal sexual abuse under subsection (f) from a Class 2 felony to a Class 1 felony and clarifies the definitions surrounding the concept of consent.

Effective: Immediately