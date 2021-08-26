Daily Journal staff report
Editor’s note: This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.
HB 3113
Extends the Illinois Commerce Commission’s emergency authority to 45 days from 15 days.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3114
Creates the State Education Equity Committee to ensure equity in education for all children from birth through grade 12.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3116
Changes when the alternative retail electric supplier (ARES) report is due to May 31, 2020, alternative gas suppliers report to Sept. 30, and the Director of Commission’s Office of Retail Market Development’s report to Oct. 31.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3160
Creates the Forest Preserve District and Conservation District Design-Build Authorization Act.
Effective: June 1, 2022
HB 3165
Removes restrictions imposed by a deed conveying canal lands from the state to Ottawa.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3175
Provides new caps on the total incentive for wellness coverage and new mandates for certified application counselors.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3178
Clarifies the role of the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education (ICAE) is to advise the state board on the administration of the Agricultural Education line item and agency rulemaking that affects agricultural education educators.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3202
Includes e-cigarettes and other vapor devices as one of the educational areas in the Comprehensive Health Education Program.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3217
Makes culturally appropriate modifications to how Black and African-American people are defined in state statute.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3255
Requires all DVA service officers and supervisors within the field division be honorably discharged and modifies statutory language to be gender-neutral.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3262
Allows individuals to bring civil actions against those who make false 911 calls.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3265
Expands the definition of a “rape crisis organization.”
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3267
Creates the Advisory Commission on Reducing the Disproportionate Representation of African-American Children in Foster Care Act.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3272
Requires local school districts to adopt written policies related to absences and missed homework or classwork assignments as a result of or related to a student’s pregnancy.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3281
Allows high schools to include in its curriculum a unit of instruction about the process of naturalization by which a foreign citizen or foreign national becomes a U.S. citizen.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3313
Extends the Morris TIF District 1 of the City of Morris.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3438
Requires the governing board of each public university and community college district to designate an employee as an Undocumented Student Resource Liaison.
Effective: July 1, 2021
HB 3462
Allows children in DCFS care who are victims of sexual assault to obtain a forensic interview from a children’s advocacy center.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3463
Codifies Illinois Department of Corrections policy to refer a parolee or releasee for services from other state or local agency prior to their release from a correctional facility.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3474
Modifies the membership criteria for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) board.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3497
Increases the membership of the State Board of Pharmacy and modifies membership requirements.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3504
Requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to collect health and social determinants of health data at more granular levels than county level on more varied topics than current surveys (e.g., Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System).
Effective: Immediately
HB 3515
Allows veterans service organizations to elect members to the Veteran Assistance Commissions from serviced counties in which at least 25% of its membership resides.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3523
Expands the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to include cyber incidents under disasters.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3575
Creates a tele-hearing pilot program under DHS for individuals in state-operated psychiatric hospitals.
Effective: July 1, 2021
HB 3592
Requires the Department of Public Health to ensure that medical examiner offices are included as part of medical facilities for the purposes of complying with and implementing associated sections of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3595
Creates guidelines regarding minors who are returning to their parent’s or guardian’s custody who live out of state.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3596
Requires any opioid prescription for a substance classified in Schedule II, III, IV or V of the Illinois Controlled Substance Act be sent electronically, in accordance with requirements of the Prescription Monitoring Program.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2023
HB 3620
Codifies income eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program.
Effective: July 1, 2022
HB 3650
Provides that licenses are not required for those trying to provide an agricultural experience.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3662
Increases worker protections for firefighters and EMTs.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3678
Amends and modernizes the oath taken by the foreman of a Grand Jury.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3698
Amends the Illinois Credit Union Act.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3712
Creates the Car-Sharing Program Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3716
Requires veterans to be given preference for certain IDOT positions.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3762
Eliminates requirement to notify the Secretary of State when seizing a vehicle under the Drug Asset Forfeiture Procedure Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3764
Amends the Uniform Recognition of Acknowledgment Act to change the definition of “acknowledged before me.”
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3786
Protects victims of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation during OIG investigations of DHS employees.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3793
Requires DCFS to meet a higher stander to limit or terminate contact between a DCFS-youth and their family member.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3798
Expands health care worker background checks to include DOC employees or third-party vendors.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3803
Requires hospitals to offer information on charity care options to uninsured patients, regardless of their immigration status or residency.
Effective: 90 days after becoming law
HB 3811
Consolidates multiple Illinois State Police funds.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3821
Creates the Racial Disproportionality Child Welfare Task Force Act.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3853
Extends the date for a University of Illinois water report to the end of 2022 rather than the end of 2020.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3854
Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code and further details the use of turn signals.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3855
Allows out-of-state vehicles to be issued no insurance citations.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3864
Repeals the Blighted Areas Redevelopment Act, which codified discriminatory housing practices by declaring large swaths of Black neighborhoods as blighted areas.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3870
Makes changes to the Illinois Amateur Sports Commission.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3879
Requires the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to designate one or more entities to be certified for tele-mentoring services.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3881
Redefines “local roads” in the Illinois Hazardous Materials Transportation Act.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3906
Establishes a procedure by which the State Superintendent would be authorized to determine that a student’s parent or guardian is officially unknown.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3929
Allows the issuance of health care worker decals by the Department of Public Health with a portion of the revenue deposited into an Illinois Health Care Workers Benefit Fund.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3950
Requires high school and community college partnership agreements related to dual credit courses to ensure that individual students with disabilities have access to dual credit courses.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3955
Adds consumer protections to the Automatic Contract Renewal Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3995
Creates the Birth Licensing Act, which provides that no person shall open, manage, conduct, offer, maintain or advertise as a birth center without a valid license issued by the Department of Public Health.
Effective: Immediately
SB 508
Makes changes to the property tax code regarding scavenger sales in Cook County and allows taxing districts to receive refunds when the previous tax year amount was an error.
Effective: Immediately
SB 814
Directs ISBE to create a competitive grant program to support new principal mentoring programs and new teacher induction and mentoring programs, and adjusts program requirements.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1533
Allows a veteran who is certified by DVA to be at least 10% disabled or who is in receipt of total disability pension to trap, as permitted by the Code, without procuring a trapping license.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1646
Allows a downstate TRS member to purchase up to 2 years of service credit for time served as a teacher or administrator at a private school recognized by ISBE.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1839
Provides that codes of structure for modular dwellings cannot be more stringent than the International Residential Code for single- and two-family dwellings or the International Building Code.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1842
Alters the Prescription Monitoring Program’s alert system to be consistent with CDC guidelines.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1845
Requires the owner of a certificate of purchase to file with the county clerk for the names and addresses of the property owners.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1846
Designates which beverages restaurants may serve on the children’s menu.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1892
Prohibits the periodic imprisonment or conditional discharge for those convicted of child pornography if the victim was a family member.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1904
Expands the authority for State’s Attorneys to receive unfounded reports under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act & the Juvenile Court Act of 1987.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1908
Directs the University of Illinois Hospital to adopt policies to protect health care workers and patients from hazardous surgical smoke plume and to ensure the elimination of surgical smoke plumes.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1962
Repeals the Commission on the Elimination of Poverty Act, which has been largely replaced by Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security passed in the 2020 Black Caucus pillar.
Effective: July 1, 2021
SB 1976
Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to place a sign at every visiting waiting area containing information regarding a point of contact person for all suggestions, complaints or other requests.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1977
Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to apply for all available federal funding to promote inclusion and integration for persons with disabilities.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1989
Allows a retired teacher that is drawing a pension to accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status if that employment is not within the school year during which service was terminated and does not exceed 120 paid days or 600 paid hours in each school year.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2037
Amends various Acts to revise statutory law to conform the statutes to the reorganization of the executive branch taking effect under Executive Order 2019-12.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2043
Makes several technical updates to the school code.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2103
Makes numerous changes to the optional defined contribution plan under the State universities article of the Pension Code.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2110
Makes technical changes to the Illinois Public Aid Code, Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, and Illinois Parentage Act of 2015.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2112
Requires a life insurance provider to notify an applicant of their right to designate a secondary addressee to receive notice of cancellation of the policy based on nonpayment of premium.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2133
Requires reporting of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity data as well as primary or preferred language for major programs administered by some state agencies.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2164
Allows students participating in agrarian-related activities to be transported in a second division pick-up truck.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2193
Adds “freight containers” to the list of locations it is considered a burglary offense to knowingly enter without authority.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2204
Amends the definition of “stalking” to include knowingly making threats on two or more occasions, when the individual is aware of the threatening nature of the speech.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2245
Restricts the use of pesticides on or within 500 feet of a school property during normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2250
Amends the Department of Veterans Affairs Act to require more frequent reporting to local Veterans’ Homes.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2312
Makes a violation of the federal Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act of 2018 a violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2354
Allows a forensic speech course to be used to satisfy the one-year elective course requirement needed to receive a high school diploma.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2357
Requires school superintendents to provide additional information when notifying the State Board of Education of the dismissal or resignation of a Professional Educator License holder that has committed an act of abuse or neglect of a child.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2360
Makes changes to the Banking Emergencies Act regarding the closing and reopening power of various entities.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2390
Amends the Township Code to allow the township board to postpone the township meetings when the meetings conflict with the celebration of Ramadan.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2395
Repeals the Aquaculture Development Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2424
Adds the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (doing business as Amtrak) to the list of entities that may report to the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Railroad Supplier Diversity Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2434
Allows elementary and high school districts that have overlapping boundaries to enter into an IGA under which they can share student records for some students to the same extent as schools within a unit district.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2435
Creates the First 2021 General Revisory Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2454
Clarifies that the Illinois Department of Transportation is the state agency responsible for rail fixed guideway public transportation systems.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2455
Eliminates the Illinois Motorist Report so motorists involved in a motor vehicle crash do not have to fill out a motorist report and send it to IDOT within 10 days of the crash occurring.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2460
Allows a municipal identification card to be an acceptable secondary form of identification with the Illinois Secretary of State.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2486
Amends the Personnel Record Review Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2494
Extends a provision of the Mechanics Lien Act, which states that it is not necessary to include a contract time or project completion or a time of payment in order to obtain a lien.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2522
Amends the Eminent Domain Act for Moultrie County.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2530
Requires wireless service providers to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user to a law enforcement agency when it involves an emergency.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2563
Allows for the creation of portable vehicle emission testing companies.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2567
Increases the offense class for aggravated criminal sexual abuse under subsection (f) from a Class 2 felony to a Class 1 felony and clarifies the definitions surrounding the concept of consent.
Effective: Immediately
