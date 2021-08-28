Daily Journal staff report
Editor’s note: This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.
SB 508
Makes changes to the property tax code regarding scavenger sales in Cook County and allows taxing districts to receive refunds when the previous tax year amount was an error.
Effective: Immediately
SB 814
Directs ISBE to create a competitive grant program to support new principal mentoring programs and new teacher induction and mentoring programs, and adjusts program requirements.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1533
Allows a veteran who is certified by DVA to be at least 10% disabled or who is in receipt of total disability pension to trap, as permitted by the Code, without procuring a trapping license.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1646
Allows a downstate TRS member to purchase up to 2 years of service credit for time served as a teacher or administrator at a private school recognized by ISBE.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1839
Provides that codes of structure for modular dwellings cannot be more stringent than the International Residential Code for single- and two-family dwellings or the International Building Code.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1842
Alters the Prescription Monitoring Program’s alert system to be consistent with CDC guidelines.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1845
Requires the owner of a certificate of purchase to file with the county clerk for the names and addresses of the property owners.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1846
Designates which beverages restaurants may serve on the children’s menu.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1892
Prohibits the periodic imprisonment or conditional discharge for those convicted of child pornography if the victim was a family member.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1904
Expands the authority for State’s Attorneys to receive unfounded reports under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act & the Juvenile Court Act of 1987.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1908
Directs the University of Illinois Hospital to adopt policies to protect health care workers and patients from hazardous surgical smoke plume and to ensure the elimination of surgical smoke plumes.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1962
Repeals the Commission on the Elimination of Poverty Act, which has been largely replaced by Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security passed in the 2020 Black Caucus pillar.
Effective: July 1, 2021
SB 1976
Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to place a sign at every visiting waiting area containing information regarding a point of contact person for all suggestions, complaints or other requests.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1977
Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to apply for all available federal funding to promote inclusion and integration for persons with disabilities.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1989
Allows a retired teacher that is drawing a pension to accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status if that employment is not within the school year during which service was terminated and does not exceed 120 paid days or 600 paid hours in each school year.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2037
Amends various Acts to revise statutory law to conform the statutes to the reorganization of the executive branch taking effect under Executive Order 2019-12.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2043
Makes several technical updates to the school code.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2103
Makes numerous changes to the optional defined contribution plan under the State universities article of the Pension Code.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2110
Makes technical changes to the Illinois Public Aid Code, Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, and Illinois Parentage Act of 2015.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2112
Requires a life insurance provider to notify an applicant of their right to designate a secondary addressee to receive notice of cancellation of the policy based on nonpayment of premium.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2133
Requires reporting of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity data as well as primary or preferred language for major programs administered by some state agencies.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2164
Allows students participating in agrarian-related activities to be transported in a second division pick-up truck.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2193
Adds “freight containers” to the list of locations it is considered a burglary offense to knowingly enter without authority.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2204
Amends the definition of “stalking” to include knowingly making threats on two or more occasions, when the individual is aware of the threatening nature of the speech.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2245
Restricts the use of pesticides on or within 500 feet of a school property during normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2250
Amends the Department of Veterans Affairs Act to require more frequent reporting to local Veterans’ Homes.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2312
Makes a violation of the federal Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act of 2018 a violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2354
Allows a forensic speech course to be used to satisfy the one-year elective course requirement needed to receive a high school diploma.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2357
Requires school superintendents to provide additional information when notifying the State Board of Education of the dismissal or resignation of a Professional Educator License holder that has committed an act of abuse or neglect of a child.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2360
Makes changes to the Banking Emergencies Act regarding the closing and reopening power of various entities.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2390
Amends the Township Code to allow the township board to postpone the township meetings when the meetings conflict with the celebration of Ramadan.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2395
Repeals the Aquaculture Development Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2424
Adds the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (doing business as Amtrak) to the list of entities that may report to the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Railroad Supplier Diversity Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2434
Allows elementary and high school districts that have overlapping boundaries to enter into an IGA under which they can share student records for some students to the same extent as schools within a unit district.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2435
Creates the First 2021 General Revisory Act.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2454
Clarifies that the Illinois Department of Transportation is the state agency responsible for rail fixed guideway public transportation systems.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2455
Eliminates the Illinois Motorist Report so motorists involved in a motor vehicle crash do not have to fill out a motorist report and send it to IDOT within 10 days of the crash occurring.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2460
Allows a municipal identification card to be an acceptable secondary form of identification with the Illinois Secretary of State.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2486
Amends the Personnel Record Review Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2494
Extends a provision of the Mechanics Lien Act, which states that it is not necessary to include a contract time or project completion or a time of payment in order to obtain a lien.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2522
Amends the Eminent Domain Act for Moultrie County.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2530
Requires wireless service providers to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user to a law enforcement agency when it involves an emergency.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2563
Allows for the creation of portable vehicle emission testing companies.
Effective: Immediately
SB 2567
Increases the offense class for aggravated criminal sexual abuse under subsection (f) from a Class 2 felony to a Class 1 felony and clarifies the definitions surrounding the concept of consent.
Effective: Immediately
