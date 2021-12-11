Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the next phase of the widening of Interstate 57 through southern Illinois as part of the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The $268 million project will repair and improve I-57 in the region, improving safety and mobility while creating thousands of construction and permanent jobs, according to state officials.
“Today, I’m proud to announce the most significant investment in I-57 since its original development,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “This major upgrade comes after we’ve already completed a successful, six-lane expansion along the Johnson City stretch of I-57 in 2020 and launched the ongoing West Frankfort renovations.”
The state has reported it plans to acquire federal funding to take it from a four- to a six-lane highway. In Southern Illinois, more than 40,000 vehicles per day — 14,000 of which are trucks — travel the roadway daily. The coming I-57 improvements will add a third lane in each direction.
A $67.6 million project starting next month will expand 9 miles of I-57 to six lanes from north of Illinois 149 to south of Illinois 154, installing a median barrier, resurfacing the existing lanes, updating deficient guardrail and adding rumble strips.
The bridges over the Big Muddy River will be replaced. Two lanes will remain open during construction as much as possible, with overnight lane closures until the project wraps up in 2025.
