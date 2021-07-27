Pritzker signs

Gov. JB Pritzker signs legislation approved by the Illinois General Assembly.

 Capitol News Illinois/File

Daily Journal staff report

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed several pieces of legislation that were passed this session by the Illinois General Assembly, including:

HB 14

Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to issue an explanation to licensing, certificate or grant registration applicants that are denied due to a criminal conviction.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 20

Description: Removes the registration fee for a Gold Star license plate for a surviving widow, widower or parent of a member of the Armed Forces who lost their life in service.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 33

Description: Prohibits an insurance company from canceling a life insurance policy or charging different rates because of an individual’s participation in a substance recovery program.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 34

Description: Strengthens the Illinois Enterprise Zone program process and redefines what constitutes a DIA map, along with other technical modifications.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 55

Description: Streamlines the process for psychological testing to allow psychologists to test for determination of developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 58

Description: Allows a community association, homeowners association and condominium association to file a restrictive covenant modification for any unlawful restrictive covenants.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 96

Description: Adds light sensitivity as a result of a traumatic brain injury to the list of exemptions from window tinting restrictions.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 122

Description: Prohibits telephone, television, internet, energy, medical alert or water system providers from charging a fee for termination or early cancellation of a service upon a customer’s death.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 126

Description: Authorizes a police officer to transfer pension service credit from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund to the Police Officers’ Pension Fund.

Effective: Immediately

HB 168

Description: Prohibits the possession of an animal if a person or persons who reside in the same household have been convicted of two or more animal abuse offenses.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 202

Description: Adds Chicago Fire Department firefighters to the list of firefighters who are taught the history of the fire service labor movement during training.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 212

Description: Requires the state’s Children’s Mental Health Plan to include recommendations for ensuring all youth receive mental health education and have access to mental health care in the school setting.

Effective: July 1, 2021

HB 227

Description: Creates a tax increment allocation financing extension for the City of Ottawa for 35 years and extends the estimated date of completion of a development project in the Village of Melrose Park.

Effective: Immediately

HB 232

Description: Requires the Illinois Investment Policy Board to make its best efforts to identify all for-profit companies that contract to shelter migrant children and include those companies in the list of restricted companies for purposes of investment distributed to each retirement system and the Illinois State Board of Investment.

Effective: Immediately

HB 247

Description: Requires that each state building constructed, acquired or of which more than 50% of the façade is substantially altered to meet specified standards concerning bird safety.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 263

Description: Requires that a petition for the appointment of a temporary guardian for an alleged person with a disability to be filed at the time of or subsequent to the filing of a petition for adjudication of disability and appointment of a guardian.

Effective: Immediately

HB 279

Description: Clarifies that an oral drug is considered to be misbranded if it contains gluten and does not provide a warning on its packaging stating that it contains gluten.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 332

Description: Creates the College Course Materials Affordability and Equitable Access Task Force to conduct a college course materials affordability and equitable access study.

Effective: Immediately

HB 357

Description: Extends the timeline that long-term care providers have to submit admission documents from 45 to 120 calendar days from receipt of required prescreening information.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 396

Description: Aligns state statute with the Federal Bridge Formula by creating a new class of weight limits for vehicles with pneumatic tires. Provides that the additional fee for certain gross overweight loads is for each additional 45, rather than 60, miles traveled.

Effective: Immediately

HB 426

Description: A trailer bill to Public Act 100-1173. Modifies provisions for the Chicago police pension board to reconsider applications for service credit for police work on behalf of Cook County, the state or federal government, or civilian investigative work for CPD.

Effective: Immediately

HB 557

Description: Requires school districts to allow a dependent of U.S. military personnel to enroll free of tuition if, at the time of enrollment, the child is in temporary housing outside of the school district but will be living within the district within 6 months.

Effective: Immediately

HB 571

Description: Increases municipality reporting requirements around tax increment financing.

Effective: Immediately

HB 572

Description: Prohibits sales finance agencies from entering into retail installment contracts or making loans for dog and cat sales and requires that such contracts and loans are null.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 573

Description: Delays the start date for the treasurer’s college savings program for newborns from Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2023.

Effective: Immediately

HB 574

Description: Increases the amount of disbursement grant a judicial circuit court clerk may provide a dispute resolution center, also increases the fee charged and collected by the clerks of the circuit court.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 588

Description: Requires that certain businesses and establishments post the notice required by the Human Trafficking Resource Notice Act in all restrooms open to the public.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 590

Description: Designates the month of April each year as Sarcoidosis Awareness Month.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 592

Description: Amends the Nuclear Safety Law of 2004 to include reference to a radiochemistry laboratory as part of its nuclear safety preparedness program and overall mission.

Effective: Immediately

HB 597

Description: Requires each school district to provide contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and for the Crisis Text Line on the back of each student identification card issued by the school district.

Effective: July 1, 2021

HB 1957

Description: Makes technical changes to the Insurance Code that will help correct and clean up various administrative processes.

Effective: Immediately, except that provisions concerning the filing due date applicable to actuarial opinions take effect Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3289

Description: Allows each chief county assessment officer to approve a homestead exemption for the 2021 taxable year, without application, for any property that was approved for the exemption for the 2020 taxable year where certain requirements are met.

Effective: Immediately

HB 3783

Description: Requires training for individuals working on coal combustion residual surface impoundment projects.

Effective: Immediately

SB 85

Description: Requires any improvements to real estate by a fire protection district that result in an expenditure of district funds in excess of $20,000 must be competitively bid.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 107

Description: Makes changes to the Adoption Act to facilitate the adoption of a child by reducing the residence requirement and altering the petition.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 109

Description: Removes the witness requirement from Physician Order for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) forms. Also removes a requirement for completion of POLTS form for access to IDPH forms and expands the qualifying definition of health care practitioners that can certify a POLST form.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 117

Description: Increases the state treasurer’s investment authority for infrastructure development projects.

Effective: Immediately

SB 147

Description: Allows an individual between the ages of 65 and 75 who has an existing Medicare supplement policy to go through open enrollment lasting 45 days after their birthday.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 259

Description: Allows the temporary relocation of a child, if it is in the best interests of the child, before final judgments under the Illinois Marriage & Dissolution of Marriage Act.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 471

Description: Enhances mental health and substance abuse treatment standards within Medicaid Managed Care Networks.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 481

Description: Extends the sunset of Criminal and Traffic Assessment Act until 2024 and makes various changes clarifying how certain moneys are to be deposited into Illinois State Police funds.

Effective: Immediately

SB 493

Description: Requires all Dental health plan carriers and health care providers, by Jan. 1, 2025, to exchange claims and eligibility information electronically under guidance in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act in order to be compensable by the health plan carrier.

Effective: Immediately

SB 500

Description: Makes it illegal to deny a person an organ transplant because of a physical or mental disability.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 501

Description: Outlines a process where if two or more townships within a single county are named alike, the county board of that county should, at its next meeting and after being informed by the secretary of state, adopt a different name for one of the townships.

Effective: Immediately

SB 515

Description: Provides that to be included within the definition of “large public utility,” an investor-owned public utility must regularly provide water or sewer service to more than 15,000 customer connections (instead of 30,000 customer connections).

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 517

Description: Creates the High-Cost Special Education Funding Commission for the purpose of making recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly for an alternative funding structure for high-cost special education students.

Effective: Immediately

SB 525

Description: Modifies the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act regarding which positions can be included in a bargaining unit and changes when collective bargaining agreements expire.

Effective: Immediately

SB 548

Description: Allows registered employers in the Private Detective industry to provide online based training courses to applicants and makes administrative technical fixes.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 567

Description: Allows a licensed optometrist to practice via telehealth.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 573

Description: Allows the secretary of state to grant a 90-day temporary registration permit for a nominal fee, allows for issuance of certificate of title in the dealership’s name, modifies electric vehicle registrations and allows an electronic lien and title system to be implemented by July 1, 2022.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 579

Description: Requires hospitals and facilities to offer a patient any unused portion of a facility-provided medication upon discharge when it is administered to a patient at the hospital or facility and is required for continuing treatment.

Effective: July 1, 2021

SB 595

Description: Requires plaintiffs or their attorney, rather than the clerk of the court, to send a copy of the publication to each defendant in mortgage foreclosure actions.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 605

Description: Requires each school district, charter school or alternative school, or any school receiving public funds, to develop an absenteeism and truancy policy.

Effective: July 1, 2022

SB 622

Description: Authorizes the state to transfer specified property located in the following counties for the following sums: Peoria Count $26,00, Bond County for the sum of $8,650, St. Clair County for the sum of $8,350, Grundy County for the sum of $8,233.33, Rock Island County for the sum of $5,000, Kankakee County for the sum of $2,800, Bond County for the sum of $3,000.00.

Effective: Immediately

SB 1087

Description: Dissolves the Illinois Comprehensive Health Insurance Health Plan (ICHIP).

Effective: Immediately

SB 2664

Description: Creates a special fund in the State treasury for the implementation and maintenance of the electronic notarization commissions, called the Electronic Notarization Fund. Sets guidelines for individuals applying to be either a notary or an electronic notary.

Effective: Jan. 1, 2022 and July 1, 2022 for the Illinois Notary Public Act.