Gov. JB Pritzker has signed several pieces of legislation that were passed this session by the Illinois General Assembly, including:
HB 14
Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to issue an explanation to licensing, certificate or grant registration applicants that are denied due to a criminal conviction.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 20
Description: Removes the registration fee for a Gold Star license plate for a surviving widow, widower or parent of a member of the Armed Forces who lost their life in service.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 33
Description: Prohibits an insurance company from canceling a life insurance policy or charging different rates because of an individual’s participation in a substance recovery program.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 34
Description: Strengthens the Illinois Enterprise Zone program process and redefines what constitutes a DIA map, along with other technical modifications.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 55
Description: Streamlines the process for psychological testing to allow psychologists to test for determination of developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 58
Description: Allows a community association, homeowners association and condominium association to file a restrictive covenant modification for any unlawful restrictive covenants.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 96
Description: Adds light sensitivity as a result of a traumatic brain injury to the list of exemptions from window tinting restrictions.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 122
Description: Prohibits telephone, television, internet, energy, medical alert or water system providers from charging a fee for termination or early cancellation of a service upon a customer’s death.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 126
Description: Authorizes a police officer to transfer pension service credit from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund to the Police Officers’ Pension Fund.
Effective: Immediately
HB 168
Description: Prohibits the possession of an animal if a person or persons who reside in the same household have been convicted of two or more animal abuse offenses.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 202
Description: Adds Chicago Fire Department firefighters to the list of firefighters who are taught the history of the fire service labor movement during training.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 212
Description: Requires the state’s Children’s Mental Health Plan to include recommendations for ensuring all youth receive mental health education and have access to mental health care in the school setting.
Effective: July 1, 2021
HB 227
Description: Creates a tax increment allocation financing extension for the City of Ottawa for 35 years and extends the estimated date of completion of a development project in the Village of Melrose Park.
Effective: Immediately
HB 232
Description: Requires the Illinois Investment Policy Board to make its best efforts to identify all for-profit companies that contract to shelter migrant children and include those companies in the list of restricted companies for purposes of investment distributed to each retirement system and the Illinois State Board of Investment.
Effective: Immediately
HB 247
Description: Requires that each state building constructed, acquired or of which more than 50% of the façade is substantially altered to meet specified standards concerning bird safety.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 263
Description: Requires that a petition for the appointment of a temporary guardian for an alleged person with a disability to be filed at the time of or subsequent to the filing of a petition for adjudication of disability and appointment of a guardian.
Effective: Immediately
HB 279
Description: Clarifies that an oral drug is considered to be misbranded if it contains gluten and does not provide a warning on its packaging stating that it contains gluten.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 332
Description: Creates the College Course Materials Affordability and Equitable Access Task Force to conduct a college course materials affordability and equitable access study.
Effective: Immediately
HB 357
Description: Extends the timeline that long-term care providers have to submit admission documents from 45 to 120 calendar days from receipt of required prescreening information.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 396
Description: Aligns state statute with the Federal Bridge Formula by creating a new class of weight limits for vehicles with pneumatic tires. Provides that the additional fee for certain gross overweight loads is for each additional 45, rather than 60, miles traveled.
Effective: Immediately
HB 426
Description: A trailer bill to Public Act 100-1173. Modifies provisions for the Chicago police pension board to reconsider applications for service credit for police work on behalf of Cook County, the state or federal government, or civilian investigative work for CPD.
Effective: Immediately
HB 557
Description: Requires school districts to allow a dependent of U.S. military personnel to enroll free of tuition if, at the time of enrollment, the child is in temporary housing outside of the school district but will be living within the district within 6 months.
Effective: Immediately
HB 571
Description: Increases municipality reporting requirements around tax increment financing.
Effective: Immediately
HB 572
Description: Prohibits sales finance agencies from entering into retail installment contracts or making loans for dog and cat sales and requires that such contracts and loans are null.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 573
Description: Delays the start date for the treasurer’s college savings program for newborns from Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2023.
Effective: Immediately
HB 574
Description: Increases the amount of disbursement grant a judicial circuit court clerk may provide a dispute resolution center, also increases the fee charged and collected by the clerks of the circuit court.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 588
Description: Requires that certain businesses and establishments post the notice required by the Human Trafficking Resource Notice Act in all restrooms open to the public.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 590
Description: Designates the month of April each year as Sarcoidosis Awareness Month.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 592
Description: Amends the Nuclear Safety Law of 2004 to include reference to a radiochemistry laboratory as part of its nuclear safety preparedness program and overall mission.
Effective: Immediately
HB 597
Description: Requires each school district to provide contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and for the Crisis Text Line on the back of each student identification card issued by the school district.
Effective: July 1, 2021
HB 1957
Description: Makes technical changes to the Insurance Code that will help correct and clean up various administrative processes.
Effective: Immediately, except that provisions concerning the filing due date applicable to actuarial opinions take effect Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3289
Description: Allows each chief county assessment officer to approve a homestead exemption for the 2021 taxable year, without application, for any property that was approved for the exemption for the 2020 taxable year where certain requirements are met.
Effective: Immediately
HB 3783
Description: Requires training for individuals working on coal combustion residual surface impoundment projects.
Effective: Immediately
SB 85
Description: Requires any improvements to real estate by a fire protection district that result in an expenditure of district funds in excess of $20,000 must be competitively bid.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 107
Description: Makes changes to the Adoption Act to facilitate the adoption of a child by reducing the residence requirement and altering the petition.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 109
Description: Removes the witness requirement from Physician Order for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) forms. Also removes a requirement for completion of POLTS form for access to IDPH forms and expands the qualifying definition of health care practitioners that can certify a POLST form.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 117
Description: Increases the state treasurer’s investment authority for infrastructure development projects.
Effective: Immediately
SB 147
Description: Allows an individual between the ages of 65 and 75 who has an existing Medicare supplement policy to go through open enrollment lasting 45 days after their birthday.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 259
Description: Allows the temporary relocation of a child, if it is in the best interests of the child, before final judgments under the Illinois Marriage & Dissolution of Marriage Act.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 471
Description: Enhances mental health and substance abuse treatment standards within Medicaid Managed Care Networks.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 481
Description: Extends the sunset of Criminal and Traffic Assessment Act until 2024 and makes various changes clarifying how certain moneys are to be deposited into Illinois State Police funds.
Effective: Immediately
SB 493
Description: Requires all Dental health plan carriers and health care providers, by Jan. 1, 2025, to exchange claims and eligibility information electronically under guidance in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act in order to be compensable by the health plan carrier.
Effective: Immediately
SB 500
Description: Makes it illegal to deny a person an organ transplant because of a physical or mental disability.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 501
Description: Outlines a process where if two or more townships within a single county are named alike, the county board of that county should, at its next meeting and after being informed by the secretary of state, adopt a different name for one of the townships.
Effective: Immediately
SB 515
Description: Provides that to be included within the definition of “large public utility,” an investor-owned public utility must regularly provide water or sewer service to more than 15,000 customer connections (instead of 30,000 customer connections).
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 517
Description: Creates the High-Cost Special Education Funding Commission for the purpose of making recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly for an alternative funding structure for high-cost special education students.
Effective: Immediately
SB 525
Description: Modifies the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act regarding which positions can be included in a bargaining unit and changes when collective bargaining agreements expire.
Effective: Immediately
SB 548
Description: Allows registered employers in the Private Detective industry to provide online based training courses to applicants and makes administrative technical fixes.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 567
Description: Allows a licensed optometrist to practice via telehealth.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 573
Description: Allows the secretary of state to grant a 90-day temporary registration permit for a nominal fee, allows for issuance of certificate of title in the dealership’s name, modifies electric vehicle registrations and allows an electronic lien and title system to be implemented by July 1, 2022.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 579
Description: Requires hospitals and facilities to offer a patient any unused portion of a facility-provided medication upon discharge when it is administered to a patient at the hospital or facility and is required for continuing treatment.
Effective: July 1, 2021
SB 595
Description: Requires plaintiffs or their attorney, rather than the clerk of the court, to send a copy of the publication to each defendant in mortgage foreclosure actions.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 605
Description: Requires each school district, charter school or alternative school, or any school receiving public funds, to develop an absenteeism and truancy policy.
Effective: July 1, 2022
SB 622
Description: Authorizes the state to transfer specified property located in the following counties for the following sums: Peoria Count $26,00, Bond County for the sum of $8,650, St. Clair County for the sum of $8,350, Grundy County for the sum of $8,233.33, Rock Island County for the sum of $5,000, Kankakee County for the sum of $2,800, Bond County for the sum of $3,000.00.
Effective: Immediately
SB 1087
Description: Dissolves the Illinois Comprehensive Health Insurance Health Plan (ICHIP).
Effective: Immediately
SB 2664
Description: Creates a special fund in the State treasury for the implementation and maintenance of the electronic notarization commissions, called the Electronic Notarization Fund. Sets guidelines for individuals applying to be either a notary or an electronic notary.
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022 and July 1, 2022 for the Illinois Notary Public Act.
