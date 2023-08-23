A global manufacturer is seriously considering an existing site in Kankakee County to locate its plant that would potentially create 2,600 high-paying jobs and be in operation within two years.

Negotiations have been ongoing for eight months with a lithium battery manufacturer from China, for the electric vehicle market, that has toured several sites in at least three other states.

The former Kmart distribution center in Manteno has risen to the top of the list, according to JLL, a commercial real estate company.

