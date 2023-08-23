A global manufacturer is seriously considering an existing site in Kankakee County to locate its plant that would potentially create 2,600 high-paying jobs and be in operation within two years.
Negotiations have been ongoing for eight months with a lithium battery manufacturer from China, for the electric vehicle market, that has toured several sites in at least three other states.
The former Kmart distribution center in Manteno has risen to the top of the list, according to JLL, a commercial real estate company.
The manufacturer and the real estate firm have been in negotiations with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, which is spearheading the local effort in a project that the state is calling Project Unity.
“It’s never done until it’s done,” cautioned Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance and the mayor of Manteno.
If the manufacturer was to choose the Manteno site, which was built in 1993, it would be the largest project in the state of Illinois with an investment of more than $2 billion.
The first phase of the project would require 1,651 employees, and the second phase would need an additional 961 positions for a total workforce of 2,612. The average wage for those jobs is $55,000 per year for an annual payroll of approximately $144 million.
The Economic Alliance was first contacted in December of 2022 that the manufacturer was looking at the Manteno site, and it was asking, through its real estate agent, what incentives could Manteno and Kankakee County offer the company.
“We could potentially do something, but whatever we could do, it’s got to be good for the community,” Nugent told the real estate company. “And it’s got to be good for the company at the same time. If it’s not good for the company, they’re not going to come. If it’s not good for the community, we’re better off to leave it as it is.”
Nugent said as the mayor of Manteno he couldn’t ask the village to agree to a total tax abatement for the company. The Kmart distribution center is still generating $973,000 in annual tax revenue that is split among nine taxing bodies.
The facility is owned by Eddie Lampert, and his company, Transformco, still owns the former Sears warehouse in Diversatech in Manteno. It uses the Kmart site for overflow. Lampert is willing to sell the facility valued at $28 million.
Nugent said that through Project Unity it came up with an incentive plan for the manufacturer where the taxes would be capped at $2 million in annual revenue. That tax revenue number would be reached once the site is valued at $58 million.
That abatement would be in effect for 30 years. Those terms were presented to the company and its real estate firm in July.
TAXING BODIES ON BOARD
About a week later the real estate company called Nugent and said the manufacturer “would accept” that proposal. Then Nugent quickly had to sell the plan to the 10 taxing bodies that reap revenue from the current facility.
Those 10 taxing bodies are: Manteno Schools, Kankakee County, village of Manteno, Manteno Fire, Kankakee Community College, Manteno Township Roads, Manteno Public Library, Manteno Township, Manteno-Rockville Township Assessor and the Manteno Drainage District.
The boards of all 10 taxing bodies approved the proposal with the Kankakee County Board being the final one to give the OK on Wednesday at its special meeting.
“It’s really a partnership in essence because what you’ll hear [Wednesday] is something that really allows a major manufacturer to come to our community,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler before the vote was taken. “… This is a real big deal.”
The board voted unanimously (22-0) to accept the intergovernmental agreement which would begin Jan. 1, 2024.
“I think it seems like a historic collaboration with local governments and the state for this particular project,” board member Steve Hunter said during discussion before the vote.
“When you think in terms of potentiality of the ancillary benefits, spin-off effects of this project, [there will be] more day cares, enhancement of local education institutions of the schools, the spin off maybe for more housing, retail infusion of funds, more jobs being created for the training opportunities at KCC and Olivet.”
Board member Amanda Armer-Irps said it would be great to see the facility used again after sitting basically empty since 2017.
“It took us 30 years to get to a million [dollars in tax revenue]. It’s going to take us less than that to get to 2 million, I assume,” she said. “I can’t see why this wouldn’t be a positive thing for our area. I’m very happy for it.”
The manufacturer wanted that tax agreement by the end of August, and now it’s a wait for the final decision. Project Unity has a nondisclosure agreement on the negotiations, so the name of the Chinese company will remain secret for now.
Nugent knows the identity of the company.
“They have been approved through the State Department of the United States to operate in the United States,” Nugent said. “They are a large manufacturer. They have manufacturing facilities in a couple of cities in China already. They have contracts with Volkswagen and a lot of the different major corporations throughout.”
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
The manufacturer likes the Manteno location foremost because it’s not landlocked, and the sprawling 158-acre facility has room to expand. It’s an existing facility with 1.5 million square feet of space, a large parking lot and is right off Interstate 57.
“They’ve got commitments to be producing some batteries in a couple years,” Nugent said. “They don’t have time to build a building. … It’s going to take them a long time to get up and going. But if it had to construct the building, it would take a couple years to build that.”
Although the labor force is stretched thin right now, there’s a potential market of 847,352 employees within 30 miles of Kankakee County and 2,843,366 within 45 minutes. If the manufacturer decides on the Manteno site, it could have a ripple effect for more companies to locate in the region.
“There would be a huge boost for [Kankakee County] because I think that there’s other companies out there that will want to be close to these guys,” Nugent said. “So there’s a lot of ancillary benefits that we haven’t even considered yet.”
How soon will Economic Alliance know? That’s to be determined, and all the real estate company would say is the manufacturer is on the fast track to get the deal completed.
The manufacturer has met with Lampert, and the owner of the Chinese company has toured the Manteno facility.
“There are a lot of balls in the air, and right now we’ll see what ends up happening,” Nugent said. “… Hopefully that decision will be made in the near future, but this is just one more step in the road to getting that completion. This is not an announcement by any means.”