 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Gasoline prices continue to rise in Illinois, but consumers could see some relief in the coming weeks. Prices might have peaked for the summer.

Average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.04 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

