Illinois drivers are feeling the increase of gasoline prices, which jumped 10.9 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com.
In a survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois, the average price per gallon was $3.61. Prices are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to the survey.
“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: Motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.17 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon.
Locally, gas prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.55 per gallon in Kankakee, according to the GasBuddy.com app. In Bradley, prices ranged from $3.53 per gallon to $3.59 per gallon. In Bourbonnais, prices were from $3.52 to $3.59 per gallon.
In Manteno, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $3.59 per gallon, while in Watseka prices were $3.43 to $3.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon since last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season,” DeHann said.
