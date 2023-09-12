Gas prices (copy)
 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The average price of a gallon a gas in Illinois dropped by 6.4 cents this past week, while the national price rose by 1.6 cents, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average gasoline prices per gallon in Illinois this past week was $3.95 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Locally, the average price for a gallon of gas ranged from $3.69 to $3.89 on Monday in Kankakee, while in Bradley prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.69. In Bourbonnais, prices in ranged from $3.61 to $3.69 per gallon. In Manteno, price for a gallon of gas was $3.64 on Monday, while in Watseka prices went from $3.73 to $3.79 per gallon.

