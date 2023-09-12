The average price of a gallon a gas in Illinois dropped by 6.4 cents this past week, while the national price rose by 1.6 cents, according to GasBuddy.com.
The average gasoline prices per gallon in Illinois this past week was $3.95 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Locally, the average price for a gallon of gas ranged from $3.69 to $3.89 on Monday in Kankakee, while in Bradley prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.69. In Bourbonnais, prices in ranged from $3.61 to $3.69 per gallon. In Manteno, price for a gallon of gas was $3.64 on Monday, while in Watseka prices went from $3.73 to $3.79 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week,”said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release. “The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it.
“In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon.”
De Haan added that there is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest as gasoline prices should start to level off and possibly decline by mid-week.
“And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” he said. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”
The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.