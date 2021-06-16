There’s no relief in site for consumers at the gas pump, as prices continue on a gradual but steady increase.
The spike in demand for gasoline has kept the cost per barrel of oil on a climb as well. On Monday, Illinois gas prices increased by 2.6% per gallon from a week ago with an average cost of $3.28 per gallon. That’s 8.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stands $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to a news release from gasbuddy.com.
“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead.”
Prices in Kankakee County range from $3.09 per gallon to $3.35 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. Prices in Watseka went from $3.01 per gallon to $3.39 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois is priced at $2.82 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.07 per gallon. That’s an increase of 1.7 cents from a week ago, 3.7 cents from a month ago and a whopping 97.7 cents from a year ago.
“With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future,” DeHaan said. “Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”
