EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an on-going list that will be updated as statements are received. The statements are in order of when they were received by the Daily Journal.
The Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, according to the Associated Press. Abortions will continue to be legal in the state of Illinois.
Several local politicians and organizations released statements regarding Friday's news. These statements were released via email and are below in their entirety.
GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER
"In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois — and will remain so.
"In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.
"In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health.
"In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections."
ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN DON TRACY
“Today, millions of prayers have been answered. Abortion is a very difficult and controversial topic in which real lives — of both mothers and babies — are deeply affected. Because of this monumental ruling, the regulation of abortion is now being left to individual states as it should be. I support our state party platform that values the dignity of all life, from conception to natural death, and applaud the six Supreme Court Justices who had the courage to be real judges instead of judicial legislators. Judges should interpret the law, not make law.
"Our country is deeply divided right now, and while I support this decision, I know this ruling will potentially make that division worse, at least in the short term, and many irresponsible people will stoke that division. I implore all Illinoisans to express their opinions with respect, civility, and without violence.”
CONGRESSWOMAN ROBIN KELLY (IL-02)
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, today expressed outrage as the Republican-controlled Supreme Court issued an unprecedented decision overturning Roe v. Wade, erasing the right to abortion for millions nationwide:
“I’m unspeakably outraged that today the Supreme Court has erased 50 years of precedent and openly attacked the rights of women nationwide. This decision will have an extremely detrimental impact on women’s healthcare, especially in the face of our worsening maternal mortality crisis. More mothers are going to die.
"Black women, marginalized women, low-income women and rural women will bear the brunt of this. However, this is an attack on the personal freedom and bodily autonomy of every single person living in the United States.
"The American people overwhelmingly wanted the Supreme Court to uphold the right to abortion and know that this decision will open the Supreme Court up to further attack our personal rights.
"I am already working with my colleagues to determine how we can legislatively protect the right to abortion and protect women’s healthcare. This is not the end. Today we are angry — this is shameful. But we will not give up.”
LT. GOVERNOR JULIANA STRATTON
"I am angry but unafraid. Today, and every day, I will continue fighting for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. I am disappointed but determined. Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling. It is a dark day for our country.
"I ache for the women across the nation who fear for what comes next. I ache for my daughters, who are losing a constitutional right that was afforded to their mother. I ache for the lives — the lives of BIPOC women, in particular — that this decision has put at risk.
"The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever. Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may call today a victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back.
"To everyone affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, you are not alone in the journey ahead. We stand with the activists, organizers, and community members across the country in the fight for bodily autonomy, and we will continue to ensure that Illinois will always be a bulwark in that fight."
BISHOP RONALD A. HICKS, DIOCESE OF JOLIET
"The U.S. Supreme Court decision issued today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. Today’s decision is an answer to decades of prayer and upholds the protection of the most innocent of all human life — the child in the mother’s womb — which has long been a tenet of Catholic social teaching. I celebrate this ruling yet mourn the fact that here, in our home state of Illinois, it will have no immediate impact given the state’s 2019 enshrinement into law of abortion as a misguided fundamental right. Perhaps the court’s ruling and recent public conversations, coupled with our own prayers, will stir within the hearts, minds and souls of our elected political leaders a greater respect for the beauty and dignity of human life from conception to natural death. I ask that you join me in earnest and fervent prayer for not only the conversion of those in civic leadership, but for those in our own homes, families and communities who need the light of Christ to see clearly how all are made in the image and likeness of God.
"I also ask that you support Walking with Moms in Need, an initiative of the U.S. bishops to aid and encourage women facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has urged us to embrace the 'culture of encounter' by pausing, meeting with, and accompanying those in need on their journey. What is a more promising example of such an encounter than expectant and new moms and their babies?
"Finally, I implore all to receive today’s ruling with peace toward their neighbors and animus toward none. We are all called to see the face of God in our neighbor, regardless of any strong disagreements on issues as significant as the sanctity of life. As a missionary people seeking to draw others into an encounter with the risen Lord, how we react to the court’s ruling or any other matter of political, moral or social concern can leave a lasting impression upon others as to what it means to follow Christ. We must always speak the truth in charity and be willing to accompany one another in patience, humility and gentleness. Through the peace we extend others, the goodness of our God will surely shine through."
STATE SENATOR ELGIE R. SIMS JR. (D-CHICAGO)
State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-Chicago) released the following statement after the nation’s top court overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping millions of women across the nation from their right to choose:
“Today is a devastating day for our country. Our worst fears are coming to pass as we see continued assaults on of our fundamental rights, all in an effort to forward a political agenda rooted in fear and opposed to progress. Although I’m not surprised by the ruling, I am speechless by the brazen way in which a fundamental right, the right to make one’s health care decisions, have been stripped away from women across our nation in support of a political agenda.
“While women in Illinois can take solace in knowing that our state respects their right to choose and has stood with them to protect this right, millions across our nation don’t have that same peace of mind. As a husband, father and community leader, this reality breaks my heart.
“We cannot and will not allow the assault on our fundamental rights to continue. Our very future is at stake. Let’s continue to uplift our voices, organizing and advocating to turn pain into progress.
“Our fight continues to ensure women’s rights and all of our fundamental rights are protected.”
U.S. SENATE MAJORITY WHIP DICK DURBIN (D-IL)
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Durbin also announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on July 12 that will examine a post-Roe America.
“Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.
“The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face.
“The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in.”
ILLINOIS DEMOCRATIC WOMEN OF KANKAKEE COUNTY
"The Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County is disappointed at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Make no mistake, this is not just about the issue of abortion. It’s about a woman’s right to have control of their own health care. Women need to have this basic right to their own body. It should be a woman’s choice.
"Unfortunately, this decision relegates women to second-class citizens. It’s also a privacy issue for families who are faced with this difficult decision. Women face too many obstacles in their fight for equality and fairness. We encourage every Democratic voter to come out and vote during the midterm elections.
"If you would like to help us Get Out The Vote this weekend, please contact us" at IDWofKankakeeCounty@gmail.com.
Read more in Saturday's print edition.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.