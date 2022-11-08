Negative Covid-19 antigen test kit

The Illinois Department of Public Health is distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents.

 iStock/Michele Ursi

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT program.

The announcement comes as 31 counties in Illinois were elevated Thursday to the “medium” community level for COVID-19, including Kankakee County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since Oct. 28.

Kankakee County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people is 158.38 for the previous week, according to the CDC. There were 11 local COVID hospitalizations and 3.8% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

