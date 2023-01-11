Egg file photo

Consumers will likely see the cost of groceries continue to rise well into 2023, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Egg prices are likely to increase as ongoing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza continue to reduce the U.S. egg layer flock.

 Illinois Farm Bureau/Catrina Rawson

It looks like U.S. consumers will have to stomach another year of historically high food prices.

The latest food price outlook from the US Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service projects all food prices could increase 3.5% to 4.5% in 2023.

If realized, this year’s inflation rate would be much lower compared to 2022, but still higher than average. USDA estimated all food prices increased 9.5% to 10.5% in 2022, with the cost of food at home up as much as 11-12% while prices of food away from home jumped 7-8%.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you